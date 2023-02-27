RAF fly-past for World War Two veteran who survived being shot down on raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAF fly-past for World War Two veteran who survived being shot down on raid

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 4.14pm
Warrant Officer Bob Brown who died aged 103 (MOD/PA)
Warrant Officer Bob Brown who died aged 103 (MOD/PA)

The RAF held a fly-past at the funeral of a World War Two veteran who survived being shot down when his Wellington bomber was attacked on a night raid.

Warrant Officer John Robert Brown, known as Bob, from Stockton, Teesside – who was held a prisoner of war for four years, died at the age of 103.

His great-nephew is training in the RAF squadron and organised a fly-past by a Typhoon fighter jet over the funeral on Teesside on Monday.

Representatives from the RAF joined family and friends for the service for the Bomber Command and IX Squadron veteran, who became a primary school head teacher in Norton after the war.

An unnamed Typhoon pilot from RAF Lossiemouth, who carried out the fly-past, said: “It is a great privilege as a IX Sqn pilot to honour one of our former pilots and Second World War hero in this way.”

Mr Brown joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve just after the war started.

He completed his pilot training on Tiger Moths and Avro Ansons, before being posted to IX Squadron at RAF Honington to fly Wellington bombers.

On only his second operational mission, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire over Germany and crashed.

Only he and the rear gunner survived as the other four crew members were killed.

Mr Brown bailed out and was captured by soldiers and was held at different prisoner of war camps for more than four years.

Recalling the experience in an interview with the Teesside-based Gazette newspaper when he was 100, Mr Brown said: “You developed a bit of a shell – and lots of us were in the same boat.

“Some were very clever lads – as one German officer said, ‘I don’t think it’s a good thing to have so many clever lads under one roof’.

“But we really supported each other.”

Mr Brown looked back at his prisoner of war experience and said: “It happened – nothing can change that – but I certainly don’t have any bitterness.

“Although I don’t think I could do it again.

“But we all have to live together and each of us can contribute something towards a good future.

“It’s no good living in the past.”

When the camp was liberated, he was flown back to RAF Cosford carrying only two bags, one of which was half full of cigarettes.

He remained proud of his RAF service and would proudly recite the two mottos which meant the most to him: IX Squadron’s motto – “Per noctem volamus” – we fly by night – and the RAF’s motto – “Per ardua ad astra” – through adversity to the stars.

The father-of-one was an honorary member of the IX Squadron Association and frequently attended Remembrance events, even into his centenary years.

He took great pride that his great nephew was following in his footsteps more than 80 years on.

His great nephew, who asked not to be named, said: “I am exceptionally proud of my great uncle Bob. I am about to start my training on the Texan aircraft and following training, I hope to fly Typhoons on IX(B) Sqn to continue his legacy.”

