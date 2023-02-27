Harry and Meghan’s foundation honours civil rights activist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry and Meghan’s foundation honours civil rights activist

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 11.22pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The boss of a US investigative journalism website has been given a civil rights award by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation for her work uncovering racial bias in how technology is used.

Nabiha Syed, CEO of The Markup, received the 2023 Digital Civil Rights Award from the Archewell Foundation and the US National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

The Markup’s investigations have uncovered hidden racial bias in mortgage approval and student risk algorithms.

The site has also revealed how telecommunications firms offer poorer, more racially diverse neighbourhoods slower internet speeds for the same price as those in other areas – and how Meta collects financial information through tax filing websites and health information from hospital systems.

Harry and Meghan said Ms Syed was an “inspiration” to them and they are “proud” to support her work.

They said: “When we founded this award with the NAACP, we wanted to highlight and uplift people across the country who are transforming the digital world for the better.

“Nabiha Syed is doing just that, harnessing her own expertise to push for safer, more inclusive online communities.

“Nabiha and her team are shedding light on some of the most critical issues of our time and in doing so, empowering all of us to reclaim some of our most basic freedoms: truth, safety, and choice.

“She’s an inspiration to us and so many others, and we’re proud to support her incredibly important work.”

The royal couple say the award supports “a new generation of visionaries” who are creating “transformational” change advancing civil and human rights.

Ms Syed, who is a lawyer as well as a media executive, said: “Technology is the architecture of our reality – but unfortunately, that architecture can perpetuate inequality and injustice.

“Our job now is to challenge technology to serve us all, not just those who hold power and privilege.

“I am humbled and grateful to the NAACP and The Archewell Foundation for their support as we equip the public to demand better.”

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said: “We are honoured to award and support Nabiha Syed in her mission to make democracy work for all.

“While technology has made everything more accessible and everyone more connected, it has the potential to cause tremendous setbacks for civil rights, as we have witnessed in recent years.

“We need to support the greatest minds in tech who are developing equitable platforms and holding corporations accountable, and that is exactly what Nabiha Syed is doing.

“We are grateful to The Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been tremendous partners in the fight to advance civil and human rights across the tech sector.”

Ms Syed, who won a Marshall scholarship to study law at Oxford, is also a media lawyer who advised two US presidents on freedom of expression.

Her portrait hangs at Yale Law School, whose media law clinic she co-founded.

Before she joined The Markup, she was vice president and associate general counsel at BuzzFeed, where she successfully defended against libel litigation which resulted from the publication of the Steele – or “Trump-Russia” dossier – which alleged the former president’s campaign had colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

She is the second winner of the award and will be given 100,000 US dollars (£83,000) to advance new work, expand leadership and expertise, or “continue their impact in the field of digital equity”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented