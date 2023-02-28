William and Kate back therapy gardens in Wales in new mental health partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate back therapy gardens in Wales in new mental health partnership

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.02am
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Jon Super/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Jon Super/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s foundation has announced a new collaboration to help create therapy allotments and gardens offering mental health support in south Wales.

William and Kate are visiting the site where the first garden will be developed at Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, near the town of Pontyclun, on Tuesday to mark the announcement of the social enterprise partnership.

Their charitable organisation is working with Life at No.27 – a horticultural therapy and mental health counselling provider – to scale up its gardening mission, with six gardens eventually being created across south Wales.

William and Kate will be shown plans for the Brynawel garden which includes a collection of allotments where individuals can have their own space to learn and grow produce, a communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen and an interactive learning space.

Annabelle Padwick, founder of Life at No.27, said gardens were vital in offering a safe environment for those facing mental health difficulties.

“As the founder I have seen first-hand how working with therapy gardens can dramatically improve self-belief and your own mental health,” she said.

“Our unique therapy allotments and gardens are vital as they offer a safe environment for those experiencing mental ill health, to process and explore difficult experiences with trained therapists while at the same time learning new skills.”

Wales v England – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Guinness Six Nations match in Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Padwick added: “Working with The Prince and Princess of Wales is so important as their support enables us to collaboratively raise awareness of the work we do, the growing vital need that we aim to meet and how much the experiences and relationships we have can shape our future.”

The Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre – a leading residential site for the treatment of alcohol and drug dependencies – will offer free and low-cost gardening therapy and mental health support sessions for its service users and their families.

Residents from the wider community, who are experiencing mental ill health, low confidence or isolation, will also eventually be given access to the garden through GP referrals.

The Royal Foundation has brought together national and local organisations to support the design and build, and provide funding, tools, plants, seeds and materials for landscaping.

It said the initiative was part of a series of projects designed to leave a “lasting impact” in the communities William and Kate visit on royal engagements.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of The Royal Foundation said: “Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating a lasting impact in the communities they visit, playing an instrumental role in bringing together local stakeholders to amplify the work of organisations, and ensure support reaches those who need it most.”

She added: “Their Royal Highnesses continue to prioritise our society’s mental health and spending time in nature is known to have a range of benefits, including reducing depression and anxiety.”

Kate has long hailed the importance of spending time outdoors and the green-fingered princess created a Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

William – who was given the title the Prince of Wales by his father the King shortly after Charles acceded to the throne – and Kate are undertaking an away day to south Wales on Tuesday – the day before St David’s Day – which celebrates the patron saint of Wales.

They will hear about the work the centre does to help those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction, including a programme for people with alcohol-related brain damage.

The pair will also visit a leisure and fitness centre in Aberavon, meeting Welsh athletes, discus thrower Harrison Walsh and sprinter Hannah Brier and tour the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance charity in Llanelli.

