Shaun Wane to lead England into next World Cup after agreeing contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Shaun Wane to lead England into next World Cup after agreeing contract extension

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.02pm
Shaun Wane will lead England into the 2025 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)
Shaun Wane will lead England into the 2025 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

Shaun Wane has been given the chance to rebuild England’s Rugby League World Cup dream after being handed a contract extension as head coach through to the end of the 2025 tournament.

England suffered a heart-breaking golden point defeat to Samoa in their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in November which left the 58-year-old, who took over the role in February 2020, facing an uncertain future.

But after winning the backing of a series of major names, including captain Sam Tomkins and winger Tommy Makinson, Wane has been tasked with shaping a squad capable of over-turning the southern hemisphere dominance in France.

Shaun Wane File Photo
Shaun Wane will rebuild England towards the 2025 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

England Rugby League has also confirmed the appointment of Stuart Barrow as women’s head coach, replacing Craig Richards, who left his position in the wake of England’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in York, while Tom Coyd continues as coach of the victorious England wheelchair team.

The reaction of a number of key England players is understood to have played a big part in the decision to extend Wane’s contract, with Tomkins calling him the “obvious” choice, while Makinson described Wane as “a world-class coach and a world-class person”.

Wane will take charge of England against France in Warrington next month, but the short-term international future remains uncertain, with rugby league chiefs still trying to ink in an autumn international series, possibly with either Tonga or Samoa, following New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from the projected Tests.

England v Canada – Women’s Rugby League World Cup – Group A – DW Stadium
Stuart Barrow takes charge of an England women’s side featuring the likes of Fran Goldthorp (Tim Goode/PA)

Wane will also need to scout for young talent, with a number of players who were pivotal to England’s World Cup bid last year, not least the 33-year-old Tomkins, unlikely to figure in France.

Meanwhile, Barrow, the head of England Pathways, takes charge of the women’s team at an exciting stage in the sport’s development, with two Super League clubs set to pay their players for the first time when the new season kicks off next month.

Barrow, whose England side will also face France as part of a double-header, will continue to be assisted by former St Helens head coach Dec Hardman as well as current Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell.

England v Wales – Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup – Semi-Final – EIS Sheffield
Tom Coyd will take England’s wheelchair team into the 2025 World Cup as defending champions (Richard Sellers/PA)

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “I am delighted to confirm these appointments and I wish all three coaches every success – beginning with the men’s and women’s mid-season internationals against France on April 29.

“The RFL board received and considered at length a detailed review of the performance of each of the England teams at RLWC2021. No stone was left unturned in the review, which included submissions from coaches, players and staff alike.

“The report generated a good, robust and lengthy discussion at our February board meeting. We are confident that we have the right people in place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Friarton Bridge fire M90 Perth
Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’ leaves city gridlocked
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented