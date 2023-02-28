Personal data targeting and cyber attacks linked to China on the rise – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Personal data targeting and cyber attacks linked to China on the rise – report

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.03pm
A laptop user with their hood up
A laptop user with their hood up

Cyber attacks are increasingly targeting personal data and hackers linked to China are on the rise, according to a new cybersecurity report.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike’s latest Global Threat Report showed that the number of attacks using malware has dropped in the last year, with hackers instead using “hands-on keyboard activity” to breach organisations.

CrowdStrike said it had also seen an uptick in social engineering tactics, where hackers target specific employees at firms and attempt to trick them into handing over their log in credentials in order to carry out an attack.

According to the report, the amount of advertisements on the dark web linked to personal identity data has more than doubled in the last year, highlighting how personal information – often in the form of business access credentials – are been increasingly seen as valuable to cybercriminals.

It also warned that old vulnerabilities were still being used by hackers as a way of breaking into systems.

Another key theme identified was a rise in cyber attacks linked to China, CrowdStrike said.

A number of cybersecurity experts in the UK have repeatedly warned of the threat posed by China.

Adam Meyers, head of intelligence at CrowdStrike, said: “The past 12 months brought a unique combination of threats to the forefront of security.

“Splintered eCrime groups re-emerged with greater sophistication, relentless threat actors sidestepped patched or mitigated vulnerabilities, and the feared threats of the Russia-Ukraine conflict masked more sinister and successful traction by a growing number of China-nexus adversaries.

“Today’s threat actors are smarter, more sophisticated, and more well resourced than they have ever been in the history of cybersecurity.

“Only by understanding their rapidly evolving tradecraft, techniques and objectives – and by embracing technology fuelled by the latest threat intelligence – can companies remain one step ahead of today’s increasingly relentless adversaries.”

