Police release sketch of man in ‘distinctive’ sunglasses wanted after sex attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released an artist’s sketch of a man in “distinctive” sunglasses wanted for questioning over a sex attack.

Derbyshire Constabulary have released the image after an assault on a woman in Swanwick, Derbyshire, on June 19 2022.

The man has been described as in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with pale skin and very dark brown hair.

He has also been described by police as wearing “distinctive, thick, square black sunglasses, like those worn by people who are sensitive to light”.

Detective Bev Neville, who is leading an investigation, said: “Since the incident happened, we have been following several lines of enquiry but haven’t, as yet, been able to identify the person responsible.

“This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim and we’re determined to find out who carried out the attack and bring them to justice.

“The description given to us by the victim was very detailed and the sketch is memorable, and I am sure that if you had seen this man on the day then you would remember.”

The victim, in her 50s, was walking her dogs in fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane and Back Lane in Swanwick when she was attacked just after noon.

She was grabbed by the man and sexually assaulted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.