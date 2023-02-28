Get back to work – Erik ten Hag’s message to Man Utd after Carabao Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Get back to work – Erik ten Hag’s message to Man Utd after Carabao Cup success

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 1.18pm
Erik ten Hag’s celebrations are over as Manchester United turn focus to the FA Cup (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag’s celebrations are over as Manchester United turn focus to the FA Cup (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag’s message to the group after lifting the Carabao Cup was to “get back to work” as Manchester United’s attention turns to the FA Cup.

The Old Trafford giants won their first silverware in six years on Sunday, ending the club’s longest trophy drought in 40 years by beating Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley.

United’s players and staff lapped up the celebrations under the arch, but just 19 hours after the final whistle the players had parked the Carabao Cup triumph and were back in training at Carrington.

Luke Shaw said there are “no days off” right now as they seek more silverware, with Premier League and Europa League action following Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham.

Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday
Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Asked if there were any further celebrations after leaving the capital, United boss Ten Hag said: “No. Nothing beyond. Get back to work.

“Of course yesterday the players were still enthusiastic and they had to celebrate this momentum.

“But yesterday after we settled down and we get back to work. That’s what we had to do, that was recovery. The ones who played less did a good training session.”

Ten Hag may be tempted to rotate slightly against West Ham on Wednesday given that kicks off a run of six March fixtures in 19 days.

The Dutchman has largely relied on the same players despite United’s relentless schedule in a season unlike any but was keen to underline the importance of the squad.

  • West Ham (H) - Mar 1, FAC
  • Liverpool (A) - Mar 5, PL
  • Real Bets (H) - Mar 9, UEL
  • Southampton (H) - Mar 12, PL
  • Real Bets (A) - Mar 16, UEL
  • Brighton (H) - Mar 19, PL

“Let’s make myself clear: we didn’t win (the Carabao Cup) with 11 players,” Ten Hag said. “We did win with a squad.

“I think the squad is so important – every time players come in if it’s for a whole game, if it’s for minutes, a couple of games, I think also during games we can change dynamics.

“We do it with many more than 11 players, so I count on them and I know they will be ready because every time the players play their games they take responsibility.

“It’s about that, take responsibility but also you have to fight for your position.

“There are great months ahead of us, so great games and I think everyone wants to play games. The players who forms the best teams will play.

“Also for (captain Harry) Maguire, when he plays well he can come into the team.

“Everyone was involved (in the celebrations) and everyone was happy, and everyone had the idea we did it collectively.

“It was not an individual or one, two, three players did this. It was the performance of the whole team, of the whole squad.”

That collective effort is underpinned by a much-improved mentality, meaning there is no chance of the upcoming Premier League clash at rivals Liverpool proving a distraction.

“But I think every game is important, every game until now,” Ten Hag said when the significance of Sunday’s trip to Anfield was put to him as United look to keep their title hopes alive.

Manchester United take on bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday
Manchester United take on bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

“This dressing room has the right attitude and the right approach that they take game by game, not looking ahead.

“You said it’s the biggest game, so Barcelona is not a big game?”

Luke Shaw and Fred shone in that Europa League tie against Barca and performed well under the Wembley arch on Sunday.

But the pair could miss Wednesday’s match against the Hammers, joining Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen on the sidelines.

United boss Ten Hag said: “Anthony Martial is not available. Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented