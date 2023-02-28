UK journalist’s widow joins Brazilian minister in supporting indigenous people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK journalist’s widow joins Brazilian minister in supporting indigenous people

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.22pm
Alessandra Sampaio, widow of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Beatriz Matos, widow of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, centre, talk to indigenous people at Atalaia do Norte (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)
Alessandra Sampaio, widow of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Beatriz Matos, widow of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, centre, talk to indigenous people at Atalaia do Norte (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)

A high-level delegation of the Brazilian government has travelled to the remote corner of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered to demonstrate their contrast with former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

The group was led by Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of indigenous peoples. She was joined by the widows of both men.

The trip involved several flights including a seaplane to arrive in Atalaia do Norte, an impoverished city by the banks of Javari River.

“We are here to re-establish the presence of the Brazilian government in the Javari Valley region,” Ms Guajajara told a mostly indigenous crowd gathered in a small, stifling auditorium. “It is no longer possible for indigenous people to be cowed and afraid within their own territory.”

During his four-year term which ended in January, Mr Bolsonaro attempted to open indigenous territories to mining, large-scale agriculture, and logging.

Brazil Amazon Crime
Beatriz Matos, left, and Alessandra Sampaio attend a ceremony in Atalaia do Norte (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)

His promises, combined with the weakening of environmental law enforcement, led to a surge of invasions into indigenous territories.

Monday marked the first time that Mr Pereira’s widow, Beatriz Matos, returned to the place where her husband was murdered. She was accompanied by Alessandra Sampaio, Mr Phillips’ widow.

At several moments, both were moved to tears, receiving warm embraces, songs of tribute, handmade gifts, and speeches of gratitude from indigenous people present.

Ms Matos was recently named head of the Department for Territorial Protection and Isolated and Newly Contacted Peoples at the Indigenous ministry.

She is an anthropologist who did her fieldwork in the region. Her husband had a similar post until, frustrated with the Bolsonaro government, he took leave to consult for the Javari Valley association of Indigenous people.

Addressing the crowd, Ms Matos said her family and that of Mr Phillips would be forever grateful for the commitment local people showed to finding the men, and “also the respect, the care, the tributes, and the spiritual guidance”.

“I will work for the government and will carry Javari along with me. The department will be always open to you,” she told the crowd.

Brazil Amazon Crime
Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of indigenous peoples, centre, and indigenous women walk arm in arm (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)

The Javari Valley Indigenous Territory is roughly the size of Portugal and home to 6,300 people from seven different ethnic groups, some of whom have had no contact with the outside world.

For years, the area has been targeted by illegal fishermen and poachers slipping past government outposts to extract riches from the protected waters and forest.

With environmental and indigenous agencies woefully underfunded and understaffed during the administration of Mr Bolsonaro, the ransacking grew worse.

Mr Pereira took leave to help local indigenous people catalogue and report illegal hunting and fishing on their own.

In so doing, he ran foul of the local illegal fishing racket. Mr Phillips, who was writing a book on the Amazon, was accompanying him on an expedition last June when they were killed.

Their disappearance prompted an international outcry and a massive search. Once their bodies were found – chopped and burned – pressure mounted on authorities to find the killers.

Suspects in the murders are in custody in federal prisons. There is no date set for the trial.

Brazil’s federal police said last month that a local fish trader, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, conceived the crime and they plan to indict him. Villar provided the ammunition to kill the pair, made phone calls to the confessed killer before and after the crime, and paid his lawyer, police said. He denies wrongdoing.

