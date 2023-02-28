Stepmother convicted of killing three-year-old boy who died from head injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stepmother convicted of killing three-year-old boy who died from head injury

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.28pm
Harvey Borrington (Nottinghamshire Police/PA
Harvey Borrington (Nottinghamshire Police/PA

A woman has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her three-year-old stepson, but has been acquitted of his murder.

Leila Borrington was also convicted of separate charges of assaulting and causing grievous bodily harm to Harvey Borrington.

A Nottingham Crown Court jury, which deliberated for more than 24 hours, cleared Borrington of murder on Tuesday after concluding that she had not intended to kill or cause really serious injury.

Returning a total of seven verdicts, jurors also cleared Borrington of three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Leila Borrington, who was convicted of manslaughter (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The 23-year-old, who will be sentenced on March 16, wiped away tears with the back of her hands after the verdicts.

A trial which started on November 16 last year was told Harvey sustained fatal head injuries, including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, at Borrington’s home in Main Road, Jacksdale, near Mansfield, on August 7 2021.

He died in hospital two days later.

Borrington told the trial she had never harmed Harvey, claiming that he had fallen off a sofa.

The court heard that prior to ringing 999, the 23-year-old texted Harvey’s father, who was out at the cinema, saying: “Why does this happen to me?”

She also videoed Harvey as he lay dying on the floor.

During the proceedings, an expert witness called by the prosecution said that “the account provided by the caregiver does not explain the extent of the injuries” and added that she believed Harvey had died as a result of “direct blunt force trauma”, sustained after Borrington “assaulted” the youngster.

Other injuries sustained by Harvey in the weeks prior to his death included a spiral arm fracture, a scrape on his back and marks on his ears and face.

Borrington told the court that these injuries were either self-inflicted or, in the case of the arm fracture, caused when she pulled Harvey up as he tripped walking up the stairs.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC argued that Borrington had “twisted and turned” her story to suit the evidence.

Mr Hankin also claimed that Borrington targeted Harvey, who was autistic and communicated through hand gestures and a handful of words, because he was unable to articulate when he was in pain.

After the verdicts were returned, Mr Justice Nicklin excused jurors from further jury service for 10 years and remanded Borrington in custody.

Thanking the jury panel for its “crucial” decision-making, the judge added: “You all now know how critically important juries are to our jury system.”

