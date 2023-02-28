Nato membership for Sweden and Finland is ‘top priority’, says Stoltenberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nato membership for Sweden and Finland is ‘top priority’, says Stoltenberg

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.43pm
Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident Sweden and Finland will join the alliance (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident Sweden and Finland will join the alliance (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

Nato membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority”, the military alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said, as he urged members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession.

Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries but did not disclose details.

“I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of Nato,” he added.

“My message has been for a long time… that time has come to finalise the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Finland NATO
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenber has met Finnish PM Sanna Marin in Helsinki (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

He repeated that both Finland and Sweden fully meet Nato’s entry criteria and “have delivered on what they were supposed to do” after they applied to join the alliance in May.

Ms Marin hinted that slowing down the accession process for the two countries risked eroding Nato’s credibility and its open door policy for new members.

Nato requires unanimous approval from its existing members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only nations in the 30-member military alliance that have not formally endorsed Sweden and Finland’s accession.

Mr Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in October after eight years at the post, said Turkey has agreed to resume talks with Finland and Sweden on their membership bids in Brussels early next month to iron out obstacles and issues that Ankara has, especially with Sweden.

He said the Hungarian Parliament “has made it clear” that it would deliberate ratification in a few days and expressed hope that a positive vote would come soon.

Finland’s 200-seat Parliament is set to approve legislation to allow the country to join Nato.

