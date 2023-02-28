Newly betrothed see northern lights on flight home after foiled aurora proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Newly betrothed see northern lights on flight home after foiled aurora proposal

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.00pm
Adam Groves, who flew to Iceland for a surprise proposal for his girlfriend had a ‘great surprise’ to see the northern lights on his flight home (Adam Groves)
Adam Groves, who flew to Iceland for a surprise proposal for his girlfriend had a ‘great surprise’ to see the northern lights on his flight home (Adam Groves)

A man whose planned proposal under the northern lights in Iceland was foiled by cloudy weather got to watch the phenomenon alongside his new fiancee on their flight home after their pilot performed a 360-degree turn.

Adam Groves, a 27-year-old recruitment company owner from Lymm, Cheshire, booked a flight to Reykjavik to surprise his partner Jasmine Mapp, a fellow 27-year-old working in digital marketing, and propose to her under the northern lights.

Jasmine Mapp, 27, had a surprise engagement weekend away with fiance Adam Groves before seeing the northern lights on their flight home (Adam Groves)

Due to cloud cover, the couple were unable to catch a glimpse of the aurora on their holiday.

However, after Mr Groves’ successful proposal on a cliff on the Icelandic coast, he said seeing the spectacle on their flight home on Monday evening was “special”.

“It was special – I went (to Iceland) with the intention of proposing to my girlfriend under the northern lights, so seeing it on our flight home was a great surprise,” Mr Groves told the PA news agency.

“We were out there for four nights in Iceland, but we didn’t get a chance to see the northern lights due to clouds.”

Mr Groves, who booked a flight to Iceland for a surprise engagement weekend for his girlfriend, returned with a ‘great surprise’ to see the northern lights (Adam Groves)

To his surprise, the pilot on flight U21806 from Reykjavik to Manchester on Monday evening announced that he would turn the plane 360 degrees to allow all passengers to see the celestial display – which has been visible across much of the UK this week.

“On our flight home, the pilot told us that if we are able to see the lights he’ll do a turn to allow us to see it,” Mr Groves said.

“Around half an hour into our flight, the pilot dimmed the lights and we saw the (northern) lights.

“At first, only the passengers on the left-hand side of the plane could see them, but we were sat on the opposite side.

“The pilot turned the plane around so that passengers sitting on the right could see them too.”

The manoeuvre took place to the west of the Faroe Islands at 37,000ft (FlightRadar24.com)

Mr Groves took pictures of the flickering lights from the passenger window, capturing part of the plane’s wing and the green hues of the northern lights.

The easyJet flight made the 360-degree turn to allow its passengers to watch an “amazing display” of the northern lights as it flew over the northern tip of the UK.

Passengers on the flight were able to take pictures after the pilot decided to perform the circular turn.

The controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands took just less than 10 minutes and occurred shortly after 8.30pm, while the Airbus A320 was flying at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,000m) and at a little under 500mph, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

A spokesperson from easyJet told PA: “We are pleased that the captain on our flight from Reykjavik to Manchester yesterday evening was able to perform a controlled manoeuvre in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature’s greatest sights, the aurora borealis.

Winter weather Feb 27th 2023
The northern lights have been visible in the UK this week (@mrmcgrath12/Twitter)

“Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers and we’re delighted to have been able to share this special view of the northern lights with them.”

Photographs of the northern lights taken by the easyJet passengers have been shared widely on social media, showing hues of green and pink lighting up the night sky.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented