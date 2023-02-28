This ‘super important week’ Liverpool must push towards top four – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This ‘super important week’ Liverpool must push towards top four – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.09pm Updated: February 28 2023, 10.39pm
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have collected seven points from the last three games (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have collected seven points from the last three games (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts this is the week to give their season the push it needs to propel them towards the top four.

Three clean sheets and seven points from nine represents an upturn in form after four Premier League matches without a win from the turn of the year.

However, the quality of performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace felt like a regression but the midweek visit of Wolves – one of Liverpool’s matches in hand on most of their rivals – looks like being an unlikely pivotal game.

Having lost 3-0 at Molineux earlier this month in what was considered a new low point in an inconsistent season, this is a chance to ensure the momentum continues ahead of the visit of in-form arch-rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

And Klopp is looking to maximise the return from their last 15 league matches.

“It’s 45 points. It would be a really good moment (to go on a run). Yes, you can imagine, that’s exactly what we want to do,” he said.

“We have got seven points from these three games. The last one we drew and I know I said it’s the same game like we played before but without scoring and people said ‘But it’s the most important stuff’. I know. You cannot change the other facts as well.

“We have to force it as well but we have to play, enjoy what we are doing – that’s really important.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp salutes the fans
Klopp is looking to maximise the return from Liverpool’s last 15 Premier League matches (John Walton/PA)

“It’s a super important week. We cannot ignore that. We have two home games. I would love to give the season a little push in this week.”

Although this season has been a roller coaster, the chance to extend their unbeaten league run to four matches for the first time since December appears one Liverpool cannot afford to miss.

There are similarities with the 2020-21 season when they won eight and drew two of their final 10 games to secure Champions League football, from what appeared a doomed position in mid-March.

“It helps because it was us. We don’t have to tell them a story of another club or team,” added Klopp.

“We have a lot of stories to tell where it went well in the last few years, with long winning streaks and going unbeaten at home and so on.

“History is not allowed to hinder you but you can’t constantly rely on the fact we did it before so we can do it again. We have to make sure.

“I really think we are ready. If there is a club that can do it, I really think it is us. Honestly.

“Because all the things we achieved these last years, we achieved together, neither without the team nor without the crowd. Nothing.

“We have a future together: the immediate future from tomorrow on but there is a bigger picture as well. We will strike back in general but now we have to make sure that we really squeeze everything out of this season that we can get.

“I don’t know in this moment what it will be but the obvious spots are not too far away from us and we will see which one we will pick up.

“But there is no alternative to results. So we need results and for results we need performances and performances we prepare for on the training pitch, in the meeting room and then we go.”

Striker Darwin Nunez, who missed the Palace draw with a shoulder injury, trained on Monday and is set to return, while centre-back Ibrahima Konate – out for a month with a hamstring problem – is also back in the squad.

Klopp is hoping long-term injured winger Luis Diaz could return to full training in a couple of weeks.

The Colombia international has not featured since October because of a knee injury but looks likely to be back for the run-in.

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz could soon return for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m positive about him that there’s a good chance to have a real impact in 10, 11, 12 games maybe. We will see how long it exactly takes,” said Klopp.

“It’s estimated that maybe next week he will be warming up with the team and then maybe a week later being in team training. That would be cool.

“But you always have to wait. On Tuesday I saw a very intense session (for Diaz), a lot of change of direction and stuff like this.

“If there is no reaction from that then he can make the next step. Then I think he is not too far away.”

