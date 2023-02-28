Novak Djokovic edges past Czech youngster Tomas Machac in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic edges past Czech youngster Tomas Machac in Dubai

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 6.20pm
Novak Djokovic serves to Tomas Machac (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Novak Djokovic serves to Tomas Machac (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Novak Djokovic needed a deciding tie-break to see off young Czech Tomas Machac at the ATP Tour event in Dubai in his first match since the Australian Open.

The Serbian took three weeks off after defying a hamstring problem to win a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title in Melbourne and looked understandably a little rusty in a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (1) win against 130th-ranked Machac.

Djokovic’s forehand was decidedly wayward in the second set but he looked to have turned things around in the third, with Machac troubled by pain in his wrist.

The 22-year-old produced some spectacular tennis to fight back from a break down and level at 4-4 and forced a final-set tie-break only for Djokovic to step up his level when he needed it most.

Djokovic, who overtook Steffi Graf’s all-time record this week with his 378th week at world number one, maintained his unbeaten record this season with a 13th victory.

In an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, Djokovic said: “Tomas definitely didn’t play like 130 in the world today. He was giving me all kinds of trouble, but I guess when it mattered I found another gear.

“Physically you can always be better, I demand the highest of standards. I did struggle with injury for several weeks and it took me a little bit of time to really get used to holding a racket. I haven’t played much tennis, so I’m hoping as the tournament progresses I can raise the level.”

Britain’s Dan Evans lasted only four games against Borna Coric before pulling out of his first-round match through injury.

Evans, who had strapping above his right ankle, called for the trainer at 2-2 and hit only one more serve before shaking his head and calling it a day.

The 32-year-old reached the third round of the Australian Open but has won only one of his seven singles matches on the ATP Tour in 2023.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev extended his winning run to 10 matches with a 6-4 6-2 victory over lucky loser Matteo Arnaldi as he chases a third straight title.

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime battled to a 7-6 (4) 3-6 6-3 win against American Maxime Cressy but sixth seed Karen Khachanov fell 7-5 6-2 to Botic Van De Zandschulp.

