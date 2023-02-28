Doctor ‘wishes he had gone straight to police over Lucy Letby concerns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctor ‘wishes he had gone straight to police over Lucy Letby concerns’

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 6.46pm
Countess of Chester Hospital (Andrew Paterson/Alamy/PA)
Countess of Chester Hospital (Andrew Paterson/Alamy/PA)

Significant concerns from consultants over Lucy Letby’s “association” with numerous baby collapses were raised eight months before she stopped working on a neonatal unit, a court has been told.

Letby, 33, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Tuesday, consultant Dr Ravi Jayaram told Manchester Crown Court: “We had significant concerns from the autumn of 2015. They were on the radar of someone as senior as the executive director of nursing as far back as October 2015.

“As clinicians, we put our faith in the system… in senior management to escalate concerns and investigate them. The initial response was, ‘It’s unlikely that anything is going on. We’ll see what happens’.

“We said, ‘OK’ – against our better judgment in retrospect.”

Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court
Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The Crown says Letby murdered two children and attempted to kill six others from November 2015 onwards.

Dr Stephen Brearey, head of the neonatal unit, reviewed the circumstances surrounding the case of Child D shortly after her death in June 2015, the court was told previously.

Dr Jayaram said the review identified Letby’s presence at a number of collapses but it was “an association, nothing more”.

On Tuesday, he said concerns were flagged a second time in February 2016, to the medical director and the director of nursing.

He said: “My colleague Dr Brearey requested a meeting with them. They didn’t respond to that for another three months and we were stuck because we had concerns and didn’t know what to do.

“In retrospect, I wished we had bypassed them and gone straight to the police.

“We by no means were playing judge and jury at any point but the association was becoming clearer and clearer and we needed to find the right way to do this. We were in an unprecedented situation.

“Eventually, we reached a point in June 2016 when we said, ‘Something has got to change’, but that’s not for me to talk about now.”

Ben Myers KC, defending, said the doctors were “grown adults” who could have gone straight to the police.

Dr Jayaram replied: “We were also beginning to get a reasonable amount of pressure from senior management at the hospital not to make a fuss.

“In retrospect, we were all grown-ups and we should have stood up and not listened.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the allegations.

