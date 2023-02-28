Manor Solomon scores again as Fulham reach the last eight with win over Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manor Solomon scores again as Fulham reach the last eight with win over Leeds

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 9.56pm
Manor Solomon struck for a fourth time in as many matches (John Walton/PA)
Manor Solomon struck for a fourth time in as many matches (John Walton/PA)

Manor Solomon struck for a fourth time in as many matches as Fulham reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Leeds.

Both goals showcased individual skill, with Solomon’s curled effort second only to a stunning strike from distance to break the deadlock from Joao Palhinha.

Leeds continued to show improvement since Javi Gracia’s appointment but were unable to book a place in the last eight for the first time in 20 years despite having a number of chances, including a slightly controversial disallowed goal.

Fulham, who have exceeded all expectations in the top flight this year, reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009-10.

Georginio Rutter thought he had scored his first goal for Leeds when he tapped the ball home after Marek Rodak had palmed the ball into the path of the 20-year-old, but referee Chris Kavanagh ruled it out for a soft foul in the area and VAR did not intervene.

It was Fulham who took the lead after 21 minutes when Palhinha capitalised after intercepting an attempted pass. The Portugal international drove forward before expertly curling the ball into the top corner with a stunning finish for his first club goal since December.

Leeds came close again in the final moments of first-half stoppage time when Wilfried Gnonto’s looped ball into the box was headed goalwards by Rutter, but the ball dropped onto the inside of the post and Fulham were able to clear.

Rodak was called into action early in the second half, parrying behind a Gnonto shot after he was played in by Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds continued to test the goalkeeper and started the second half significantly more brightly than the hosts.

Just as the visitors had been piling on the pressure for an equaliser, it was Fulham who doubled their lead through the in-form Solomon.

The winger, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, curled in from the edge of the box after playing a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic to create the opening.

Solomon has impressed in recent weeks after a difficult season when he spent almost five months on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury, with his recovery carefully managed by the club.

After going 2-0 up the hosts continued to push, with Mitrovic having a goal ruled out for offside, and despite a flurry of chances for Leeds in the final 10 minutes, Rodak remained equal to them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented