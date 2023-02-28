Beaten Brendan Rodgers holds his hands up after Leicester crash to Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beaten Brendan Rodgers holds his hands up after Leicester crash to Blackburn

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 10.38pm
File photo dated 20-12-2022 of Brendan Rodgers, who believes Leicester have futureproofed their squad – despite Jack Harrison slipping through his fingers. Issue date: Thursday February 2, 2023. Issue date: Monday February 27, 2023.
File photo dated 20-12-2022 of Brendan Rodgers, who believes Leicester have futureproofed their squad – despite Jack Harrison slipping through his fingers. Issue date: Thursday February 2, 2023. Issue date: Monday February 27, 2023.

Boss Brendan Rodgers took the blame after Leicester crashed out of the FA Cup.

Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics capitalised on awful defending to earn Blackburn a 2-1 win as they reached a first FA Cup quarter-final for eight years.

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a second-half consolation but the error-prone Foxes got what they deserved against the Championship side.

Rodgers, who guided Leicester to a first FA Cup triumph in 2021, made six changes and insisted he should be the one in the firing line.

He said: “If there’s anyone to blame it’s me. I made the changes and sadly it didn’t work.

“We brought four players into the starting line up who won the FA Cup a couple of seasons ago so the team should be strong enough and good enough.

“The FA Cup was a chance to get to a quarter-final, we were playing against a Championship team at home but they were better than us and we have to worry about that.

“They were the better team. We presented a couple of goals, giving the ball away cheaply. Then you are chasing it and 2-0 is an easy scoreline to go freely. We showed spirit and we showed drive then but you have to show that when it’s 0-0.

“It’s just consistency, it’s mentality, ambition and drive to succeed. That’s been too up and down for us. It doesn’t help when you continually present chances. We just didn’t perform well, it’s as simple as that.”

Tete and Dennis Praet went close early but Leicester quickly regressed and their shocking passing, especially in defence, gifted Blackburn chances.

Szmodics and Dolan both went close – with Daniel Iversen’s fine save denying Dolan – after errors from Daniel Amartey before Blackburn went ahead after 33 minutes.

Again it was Amartey who presented the ball to Dolan and the former Manchester City youngster seized on the chance, darting towards the area and finishing past Iversen from 20 yards.

It got worse for the Foxes seven minutes after the break when Szmodics bundled his way past Amartey and Ricardo Pereira for his low finish to roll past Iversen.

The goal came after Sam Gallagher robbed Luke Thomas and Leicester had already been given a warning after Ryan Hedges shot wide – following Boubakary Soumare losing possession on the edge of the box.

Iversen denied Szmodics as Blackburn went for the kill but Iheanacho grabbed a goal back with 23 minutes left when he converted Harvey Barnes’ cross.

The Foxes tried to save themselves with Aynsley Pears denying Iheanacho and Amartey’s header hitting the post.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “It was an unbelievable night for the club. The performance and result was well deserved. I asked the players to be brave on the ball.

“They followed the game plan perfectly. We were extremely brave, we were creating chances and out of possession we were extremely intense.

“We should have been out of sight before it got a bit nervous but the lads showed a lot of spirit, fighting when it was needed. The players have written another chapter in our great history.

“We are under construction. We have been inconsistent but in 2023 we have been consistent. The lads have done an excellent job.

“Now we are in the last eight in the greatest cup in the world. This cup is one of the only ones where it really is alive. We take the cup very seriously.”

