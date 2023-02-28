Young snapping shrimps’ claws ‘accelerate in water like a bullet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young snapping shrimps’ claws ‘accelerate in water like a bullet’

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.02pm Updated: February 28 2023, 11.10pm
Young snapping shrimps’ claws were said to accelerate in water like a bullet (Jacob Harrison/PA)
Young snapping shrimps’ tiny claws can accelerate in water like a bullet, new research suggests.

The adult animals, Alpheus heterochaelis, use the technique to stun passing fish and foes with a simple click of a spring-loaded claw.

This squirts a high-speed jet that rips through the water and creates a vapour-filled bubble (a cavitation bubble), invisible to the naked eye, that then implodes.

The action creates a catastrophic shock wave – complete with a sharp popping sound and minute flash of light – to incapacitate their opponent.

Jacob Harrison, from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, said: “We can’t see the bubble with our naked eyes, it happens too fast, but we can hear when the bubble collapses.”

Found in the western Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, the adult shrimp’s claws crash together at eye-watering speeds of up to 30 metres per second and the whole process is over in less than a millisecond.

Researchers looked at what stage in life this trigger claw developed.

While a graduate student in Sheila Patek’s Duke University laboratory, Mr Harrison became a surrogate parent to a group of developing snapping shrimp.

He discovered that the youngsters are capable of accelerating their upper claws in water as fast as a bullet from a gun and 20 times faster than their parents.

Having collected four snapping shrimp females carrying eggs from the mudflats off Beaufort, North Carolina, Mr Harrison nurtured the shrimp youngsters after hatching, keeping track of their growth, until they began snapping their claws at around the age of one month.

The researcher aggravated the shrimps with toothpicks so they would snap, and after filming more than 280 claw snaps, he reconstructed 125 of the manoeuvres.

He calculated the acceleration of the claws as they crashed shut, the amount of energy used and the power required to produce the water jet.

The study found that even the tiniest snapping shrimp – with 1mm long claws and weighing just 0.03mg – could occasionally squirt a jet of water producing an explosive cavitation bubble.

Mr Harrison said: “I was completely ecstatic. This snapping shrimp was about the length of a staple and it could move fast enough to cavitate water.”

He was astonished to discover the acceleration of the snap was as fast as a bullet and around 20 times faster than the adult’s claw.

However, he suggests the youngsters have to fire a few blanks before they build up to producing cavitation bubbles.

The discovery that snapping shrimp youngster’s claws are the fastest accelerating reusable body part in water is published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

