Four men released by police investigating shooting of detective John Caldwell

Four men who were being questioned about the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have been released by police.

Two men are still being questioned over the shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last Wednesday.

A court in Belfast has granted detectives an extension until 10pm on Thursday to question a 47-year-old man, and an extension until 10pm on Wednesday to question a 71-year-old man.

Both men remain in custody in the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Update on the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/qlzzazhTDK — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 28, 2023

Four other men, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45, have been released after questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation continues.

Mr Caldwell has been fighting for life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last Wednesday.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh where he coaches a youth football team.

Police believe two gunmen were involved, and fired at least 10 shots during the attack, striking two cars parked nearby.

A Ford Fiesta similar to the one used by those responsible for the shooting (PSNI/PA)

Mr Caldwell’s condition remains critical but stable.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said it is believed “a number of people” were involved in the attack which had been “carefully planned”.

Police are also reviewing an unverified claim of responsibility by the New IRA.

Detectives are continuing their appeal for information and witnesses, in particular to anyone who saw a blue Ford Fiesta, thought to have been used by the gunmen in the two weeks before the attack or in the immediate aftermath.

The car’s registration number is MGZ 6242, but police said it was fitted with the false plate FRZ 8414 before the attack. Images of the vehicle were released by police on Monday.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for key information that could aid the investigation.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.