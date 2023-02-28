Researchers reveal 11-minute habit that could prevent one in 10 early deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Researchers reveal 11-minute habit that could prevent one in 10 early deaths

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 11.32pm Updated: March 1 2023, 7.51am
A daily 11-minute brisk walk could prevent one in 10 early deaths by lowering the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke and a number of cancers, research suggests (Wavebreakmedia Ltd UC98/Alamy/PA)
A daily 11-minute brisk walk could prevent one in 10 early deaths by lowering the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke and a number of cancers, research suggests.

There are “substantial benefits” if people manage to complete at least half of the weekly level of moderate intensity activity recommended by the NHS, according to Cambridge University analysis.

This equates to 75 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week, or around 11 minutes per day, of the full NHS recommended weekly amount of 150 minutes.

Moderate-intensity physical activity raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster but you would still be able to speak during the activity.

Examples include brisk walking, dancing, riding a bike, playing tennis or hiking.

Dr Soren Brage from Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit said: “If you are someone who finds the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a bit daunting, then our findings should be good news.

“Doing some physical activity is better than doing none.

“This is also a good starting position – if you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, then you could try stepping it up gradually to the full recommended amount.”

Researchers from the MRC looked at results reported in 196 peer-reviewed articles, covering more than 30 million participants from 94 large study cohorts.

The study team examined the association between physical activity levels and risk of heart disease, cancer and early death.

They observed that, outside of work-related physical activity, two out of three people reported activity levels below 150 minutes per week of moderate activity.

Fewer than one in 10 managed more than 300 minutes per week.

Broadly speaking, they noted that additional benefits in terms of reduced risk of disease or early death were marginal beyond 150 minutes per week of moderate activity.

But even half of this amount came with significant benefits.

Accumulating 75 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity brought with it a 23% lower risk of early death.

And 75 minutes per week of moderate activity was also enough to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%.

Professor James Woodcock from the MRC Epidemiology Unit said: “We know that physical activity, such as walking or cycling, is good for you, especially if you feel it raises your heart rate.

“But what we’ve found is there are substantial benefits to heart health and reducing your risk of cancer even if you can only manage 10 minutes every day.”

The researchers calculated that if everyone in the studies had done the equivalent of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity, around one in six (16%) of early deaths would be prevented.

However, even if everyone managed at least 75 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, around one in 10 (10%) early deaths would be prevented, according to the research.

One in 20 (5%) cases of cardiovascular disease and nearly one in 30 (3%) cases of cancer would be prevented, the analysis suggested.

Dr Leandro Garcia from Queen’s University Belfast said: “Moderate activity doesn’t have to involve what we normally think of exercise, such as sports or running.

“Sometimes, replacing some habits is all that is needed.

“For example, try to walk or cycle to your work or study place instead of using a car, or engage in active play with your kids or grandkids.

“Doing activities that you enjoy and that are easy to include in your weekly routine is an excellent way to become more active.”

The research is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

