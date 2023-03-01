Scientists turn creamy moisturisers into paper-like discs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists turn creamy moisturisers into paper-like discs

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.03am
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed a new technology that turns beauty products such as moisturiser into a dry piece of confetti-like ‘paper’ (University of East Anglia/PA)
Scientists have found a way to turn creamy moisturisers into dry paper-like material that can be rehydrated to its original state when required.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) have developed a technology that takes the oil and water out of beauty products such as creams, shampoos, and conditioners, creating flat discs of confetti-like substance which can be reconstituted with a small amount of water.

They claim their work could “revolutionise the beauty industry by dramatically reducing both its carbon footprint and packaging waste”.

Lead researcher Professor Sheng Qi, from UEA’s School of Pharmacy, said: “Most cosmetics and toiletries contain up to 95% water, leading to heavy units by volume and bulky packaging.”

She added: “Our sheet or discs of moisturisers weigh only a few milligrams… really reducing the weight significantly.

“So, there’s a significant saving in terms of transportation costs.”

Prof Qi and her team used a process, known as electrospinning, to “jet” oil and water out of the products, removing up to 98% of the water in the process.

The discs only need a small amount of water to revert back to its original state
The discs only need a small amount of water to revert back to their original state (University of East Anglia/PA)

She said the end product is “a paper-like material with thin fibres and many pores between those fibres”.

Prof Qi said: “The material dissolves very quickly and reconverts into the original emulsion (using water).”

She said that unlike other waterless beauty products currently available, their technology does not involve heat, which means proteins, peptides and other “delicate” ingredients remain well-preserved.

As there is no water in the discs, Prof Qi said these products do not need preservatives to improve their shelf life.

She said each sheet or disc will be a single-dose product which will “reduce the risk of bacterial growth”.

As part of the next steps, Prof Qi and her team plan to conduct a full life-cycle analysis of the entire production process – from sourcing raw materials to transportation and distribution.

She said: “We will be able to understand the cost-effectiveness as well as the carbon footprint of using this new process to manufacture beauty and personal care products.”

Prof Qi said: “We originally developed this technology for the pharmaceutical industry, but it quickly became clear that it could really help reduce the carbon footprint of the beauty and skincare industries.”

She added: “We hope it will help the beauty industry achieve net zero carbon targets and sustainability goals, without compromising product quality and performance.”

The researchers have partnered with technology company PBL to commercialise their patent-pending formulations.

