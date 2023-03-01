New detail discovered in coronation chair decorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New detail discovered in coronation chair decorations

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.03am Updated: March 1 2023, 2.52pm
The coronation chair at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The coronation chair at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The coronation chair is revealing secrets about its lavish construction 700 years after it was made following the discovery of new decoration details.

Krista Blessley, Westminster Abbey’s paintings conservator, believes she has found a previously overlooked part of a figure during work to clean and preserve gilding on the famous chair that Charles will be seated in when crowned King.

She described her pride at helping to conserve an historic object central to the life of the nation: “It’s a real privilege to work on the coronation chair.

“It’s so important to our country’s history and in the history of the monarchy, and it’s really unique as a conservator to work on something that’s part of a working collection and still used for the original function it was made for.”

Henry VIII, Charles I, Queen Victoria and the late Queen Elizabeth were all crowned in the historic chair which bears the scars of centuries of misuse, famously covered in graffiti carved by schoolboys but areas of gilding showing elaborate birds and foliage have survived.

Ms Blessley said about her findings: “I think they are previously undiscovered toes in the punch-work gilding on the back of the chair.

King Charles III coronation
Conservator Krista Blessley works on the restoration of the coronation chair, at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“So there are areas of drapery where you can tell there would have been a figure. It might be they are figures of kings or it might be a figure of a saint, because so much is lost we can’t really tell at the moment but I’ll do some further investigation.”

The chair was made around 1300 for King Edward I to house the famous Stone of Scone and was constructed from oak, decorated with coloured glass, gilded with gold leaf and painted by Master Walter, the King’s Master Painter.

Experts debate about when the chair was first used to crown a monarch, it had featured in coronation ceremonies since 1308 but the first confirmed use was to crown Henry IV in 1399.

Over the centuries 38 coronation ceremonies for reigning monarchs have been staged at Westminster Abbey with a few notable exceptions like Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936 before his coronation.

King Charles III coronation
Detail of graffiti on the coronation chair (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Much of the graffiti on the inside of the chair’s back rest was carved by Westminster schoolboys and visitors to Westminster Abbey, during the 18th and 19th centuries, who left their initials or names.

One tourist carved “P. Abbott slept in this chair 5-6 July 1800” on the seat.

Slithers of wood were also cut off as souvenirs and during a 1914 bomb attack, thought to be the work of the suffragettes, a small corner was knocked off.

In 2010 there was a major project to stabilise all of the gilding on the coronation chair and clean it and there are now checks every six months.

King Charles III coronation
Ms Blessley has been working on the chair for the past four months (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In preparation for the coronation Ms Blessley has spent the past four months meticulously preserving the flaking gilding and cleaning the chair’s surface using sponges and cotton swabs.

She said: “It has a very complex layered structure, which means it’s very prone to the gilding on it flaking.

“So a large part of what I’ve been doing is sticking that gilding down to make sure it’s secure, and then I will surface clean it and that will improve the appearance a little bit.”

The paintings conservator added it was affected by the environment: “If there’s little changes in humidity, the wood moves, and that complex layer structure moves – new areas will lift. I might consolidate something this month, then in two months I might need to consolidate it again.”

King Charles III coronation
Detail of a lion on the coronation chair (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

On the back of the chair was a painted king, either Edward the Confessor or Edward I, his feet resting on a lion.

The four gilt lions that form the base were made in 1727 to replace the originals, which were not added until the early 16th century.

Ms Blessley commented on the importance of the punchwork decoration to the gilding – intricate tiny dots used to make patterns, saying: “The punchwork is unparalleled really in quality of surviving English art of this time, we have so little that has survived.

“To have something like this is amazing.”

