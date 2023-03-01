Northern Ireland celebrates bumper year for barn owls in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland celebrates bumper year for barn owls in 2022

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.04am Updated: March 1 2023, 8.23am
Conservationists are celebrating a bumper year for barn owls in Northern Ireland.
Some 24 chicks fledged from eight known breeding pairs – a 500% increase in chicks from 2021 – according to Ulster Wildlife.

The figures are contained in the nature conservation charity’s 2022 barn owl report.

Two new nest sites were also discovered in Co Down, helping to boost the bird’s fragile population in Northern Ireland, which is estimated to be fewer than 30 breeding pairs.

Ulster Wildlife said barn owls badly affected in 2021, when a wet spring and hot summer resulted in a poor breeding season.

Senior conservation officer Katy Bell described the latest numbers as very positive.

“After a troubled 2021, we are delighted to see the fortunes of barns owl changing and their numbers doing well,” she said.

“Every time we think the population is increasing, we lose some of our breeding pairs, so this year’s news is very positive.

“Barn owls need a number of things to survive: plenty of wildlife-friendly habitat on farms with enough small mammals to eat, places to nest and roost as well as climatic stability.

“All of these factors play a part in their success and a big part of our work to help this species recover is advising landowners and farmers on habitat improvements and putting up artificial nest boxes.

“It is great to see this paying dividends in 2022, providing a welcome boost for our small and struggling barn owl population.”

Barn owls require areas of rough grassland, wild field margins and wild bird cover in order to hunt for small mammals, like mice and rats, taking refuge there.

Last year, the charity carried out 34 landowner visits to advise on ideal barn owl habitat and erected 20 manmade nest boxes in suitable locations to replace the loss of natural nesting sites in barns, old buildings and tree cavities.

During the summer, volunteers monitored 76 nest boxes across the countryside for signs of barn owl activity, such as regurgitated pellets and whitewash droppings, as well as surveying 11 potential new breeding sites.

Ms Bell said there is potential in 2023 to build on the success of the barn owl conservation work.

“We want to find more nest sites, support more landowners and nest-minders, create a network of habitats and nest boxes and ultimately help protect and expand our population of barn owls,” she said.

“Sightings of these elusive birds are really important to help target our efforts so we would encourage anyone to get in touch.”

Barn owl sightings can be reported online at 

ulsterwildlife.org/barn-owl

using the charity’s new sightings database.”

