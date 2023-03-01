AI picks out transplant organs ‘with much greater accuracy than humans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AI picks out transplant organs ‘with much greater accuracy than humans’

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.05am
Scientists have developed a new technology for assessing the quality of donor organs (Alamy/PA)
Scientists have developed a new technology for assessing the quality of donor organs (Alamy/PA)

Artificial intelligence (AI) can pick donor organs for transplant with much greater accuracy than humans, British researchers have said as they develop a new technology.

Experts have secured more than £1 million in funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for a project that uses AI to increase the number of organs available for transplant.

At the moment, surgeons must examine donor organs and assess whether they think they are good enough quality to be suitable for transplanting into patients.

Now, a new method uses AI and its “memory” of tens of thousands of images of donor organs to identify those that offer the best chance of transplant success.

The project is being backed by ministers, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the NIHR Blood and Transplant Research Unit.

The team behind the technology, known as OrQA – Organ Quality Assessment – say it could result in up to 200 more patients receiving kidney transplants and 100 more receiving liver transplants every year in the UK.

Work is ongoing to refine the technology but the team, including experts from the University of Oxford, believe it will deliver results for the NHS in the future.

In comments shared exclusively with the PA news agency, Professor Hassan Ugail, director of the centre for visual computing at the University of Bradford, whose team is designing the image analysis, said: “Currently, when an organ becomes available, it is assessed by a surgical team by sight, which means, occasionally, organs will be deemed not suitable for transplant.

“We are developing a deep machine learning algorithm which will be trained using thousands of images of human organs to assess images of donor organs more effectively than what the human eye can see.

“This will ultimately mean a surgeon could take a photo of the donated organ, upload it to OrQA and get an immediate answer as to how best to use the donated organ.”

A key part of the OrQA assessment will be to look for damage, pre-existing conditions and how well blood has been flushed out of the organ.

Colin Wilson, transplant surgeon at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and co-lead of the project, said: “Up until now, we haven’t had anything to help us as surgeons at the time of organ retrieval.

“This is a really important step for professionals and patients to make sure people can get the right transplant as soon as possible.

“The software we have developed ‘scores’ the quality of the organ and aims to support surgeons to assess if the organ is healthy enough to be transplanted.”

Professor Derek Manas, medical director of NHSBT organ donation and transplantation, said: “This is an exciting development in technological infrastructure that, once validated, will enable surgeons and transplant clinicians to make more informed decisions about organ usage and help to close the gap between those patients waiting for and those receiving lifesaving organs.

“We at NHSBT are extremely committed to making this exciting venture a success.”

Health minister Neil O’Brien said: “Technology has the ability to revolutionise the way we care for people and this cutting-edge technology will improve organ transplant services.

“Developed here in the UK, this pioneering new method could save hundreds of lives and ensure the best use of donated organs.

“I encourage everyone to register their organ donation decision. Share it with your family so your loved ones can follow your wishes and hopefully save others.”

