Charities worried about their ability to survive, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charities worried about their ability to survive, survey suggests

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.22am
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than half of charities are worried about their ability to survive and those in the north of England are among the hardest hit, a survey of more than 1,300 organisations has suggested.

The majority (57%) reported that demand had increased in January compared with the same time last year, while less than a third (31%) are very confident that their current funding is secure, the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) said.

At the beginning of the year 53% said they were either “very” or “slightly worried” about struggling to survive, the research found.

This was up from 51% in October but down from a peak of 60% in December.

The CAF said that in the north of England demand has increased for more than two thirds (67%) of charities, compared with 55% across the rest of England.

It added that charities in the North are also significantly more likely to have used their reserves to meet running costs than those based elsewhere in England – 63% compared with 50%.

Results also differed depending on the type of charity, the survey found, with those working for the prevention or relief of poverty “particularly likely” to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said.

The percentage was 87% compared with a sector average of 58%.

Faith-based charities and arts, culture and heritage charities were among those least likely to report an increase in demand, the CAF said.

Among its recommendations to the Government, the foundation called for more financial support, targeted help in the form of reviewing the non-domestic energy support package after March, and automated Gift Aid to address the £500 million which it said is unclaimed every year.

CAF chief executive Neil Heslop said: “Imagine what this winter would have been like without charities helping people day in, day out with food, shelter and care. Even as the economic outlook might look brighter than feared, charities across the UK are saying loud and clear that they are still facing the squeeze from falling income, rising costs and rising demand.

“Those in the north of England have reported some of the biggest increases in need and are more likely than charities elsewhere in England to have used their reserves to pay bills.

“The dramatic cut in Government support for energy bills from April will put many charities in an even more precarious position, particularly those who are helping the most vulnerable. But they are not businesses and have no way to pass their costs on.

“The Chancellor should use his upcoming Budget to acknowledge the contribution charities are making everywhere – and provide the additional ongoing support they need to face the future with confidence.”

CAF surveyed a total of 1,323 organisations across the four nations of the UK from October to January 2023.

Of those, 97 were based in Scotland, 59 in Wales and 18 in Northern Ireland.

The CAF said the sample sizes for those areas were not big enough to provide any more detailed analysis but that they hope to gather enough data to do so in future research.

A Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) spokesperson said: “We know charities are contending with increases in running costs, which is why we provided an £18 billion package of energy support for organisations and businesses throughout the winter.

“Charities have shown huge resilience over the past few years and will continue to receive support for their energy bills until March 2024 under the Government’s Energy Bills Discount Scheme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented