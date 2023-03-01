Nigerian electoral commission declares Bola Tinubu winner of presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigerian electoral commission declares Bola Tinubu winner of presidential vote

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 4.14am Updated: March 1 2023, 8.50am
Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election early on Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation (Ben Curtis/AP)
Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election early on Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation (Ben Curtis/AP)

Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election early on Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Mr Abubakar also finished second in the last vote in 2019, then appealed against those results before his lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

On Tuesday, the two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote, saying that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities. The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

Supporters of Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress celebrate the victory of their candidate in the presidential elections at the Party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Election officials declared ruling party candidate Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a re-vote in Africa’s most populous nation
Supporters of presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress celebrate the victory of their candidate in the presidential elections at the Party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria (Ben Curtis/AP)

Mr Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes, while Mr Abubakar came in second with 6,984,520. Mr Obi, the third place finisher, got 6,101,533 votes, according to the results announced live on television by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The announcement came after 4am, but celebrations had already started late on Tuesday at the ruling party’s national secretariat where Mr Tinubu’s supporters had gathered in anticipation of his victory.

“None of the others matches his record,” said Babafemi Akin as he chatted excitedly about the prospects of a Tinubu administration. “I am sure he will do well”.

Supporters of Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress celebrate the victory of their candidate in the presidential elections at the Party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Election officials declared ruling party candidate Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation (Ben Curtis/AP)

The parties now have three weeks to appeal against results, but an election can be invalidated only if it is proven the national electoral body largely did not follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has never overturned a presidential election, though court challenges are common, including by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who doggedly fought his past election losses for months in vain.

Observers have said Saturday’s election was mostly peaceful, though delays caused some voters to wait until the following day to cast their ballots.

Many Nigerians had difficulties getting to their polling stations because of a currency redesign that resulted in a shortage of bank notes.

The president-elect thanked his supporters in the capital, Abuja, after his victory was announced and struck a reconciliatory tone in a message directed at his political adversaries.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together,” Mr Tinubu said. “It is the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build together.”

Mr Tinubu, 70, is the former governor of Lagos state, home to Nigeria’s megacity of the same name. However, he lost the state in Saturday’s election to Obi, who drew a strong following among younger voters eager for change.

The tightly contested election has redrawn Nigeria’s electoral geography and produced results that are significantly different from those of past polls, with this being the first time that a president takes office with less than 50% of the vote and where four candidates won over a million votes, say analysts.

Mr Tinubu “will have to strive to win the support of the larger majority who preferred one of the other candidates, particularly the youth, the Christian groups that were opposed to his Muslim-Muslim ticket and Igbos in the south east who again feel denied the presidency,” said Nnamdi Obasi, senior adviser on Nigeria for the International Crisis Group.

From the onset, Mr Tinubu will have to contend with challenges to his legitimacy, so he will need to ensure an inclusive government and focus firmly on rebuilding national cohesion, he added.

Mr Tinubu clinched victory in part because the opposition vote was split and because his party had the strongest push to get people out to vote, said Amaka Anku, Africa director at the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Nigeria’s current president, Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated his successor in a statement on Wednesday, but said the election was not perfect.

“Of course, there will be areas that need work to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure. However, none of the issues registered represents a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections,” he said.

The West African regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, called on political parties to appeal to their supporters to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from using provocative language, which would only “exacerbate political tensions, divisiveness, and violence at this critical stage”, said the group in a statement.

