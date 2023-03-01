Woman rediscovers decades-old manual she made aged 9 on how to find ‘lovely men’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman rediscovers decades-old manual she made aged 9 on how to find ‘lovely men’

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 8.02am
Katie McCloskey wrote a guide on how to find ‘lovely men’ abroad aged nine, 29 years ago (Katie McCloskey/Sheila McCloskey/PA)
Katie McCloskey wrote a guide on how to find ‘lovely men’ abroad aged nine, 29 years ago (Katie McCloskey/Sheila McCloskey/PA)

A woman has revealed she discovered a nearly 30-year-old manual she made aged nine that detailed all the ways to find “a lovely man”.

And the author said the social media attention she has received after sharing the memory has “validated her inner child”.

Katie McCloskey, 38, from The Wirral, Merseyside, tweeted pictures of A Book Of Lovely Men On Holiday, which she crafted as a child offering guidance on all the ways to find the right man while abroad.

She encouraged readers to steer clear of “stupid men” who eat tomatoes and eyeballs and opt for those with “lovely eyes and (a) smile”.

Ms McCloskey, who is currently studying to be a secondary school teacher, told the PA news agency that finding the handwritten guide –  with magazine cutouts of men, women, and food to provide visuals alongside her advice – has brought back “nice memories” of her childhood after more than 10,000 people liked her tweet.

“I was very romantic, I loved the idea of romance and having boyfriends at primary school,” Ms McCloskey said.

“So, I think I was just thinking, somebody might want this to take with them – so we know how to spot a lovely man on holiday.

“I’m a lot more easygoing on men who eat tomatoes now, but eyeballs is still a line for me.”

Ms McCloskey said she remembered writing the manual either before or after a family trip to Menorca with her parents and three younger siblings 29 years ago.

The instructions include “things to say to your perfect man” like: “Do you want to come out for dinner tonight?”

Ms McCloskey’s favourite segment is “things (that men) shouldn’t be doing” such as “hugging other women” and “resting with other women”.

The book offers a lot of advice, such as things to look for in men and things they should eat (Katie McCloskey/PA)
The book offers a lot of advice, such as things to look for in men and things they should eat (Katie McCloskey/PA)

While she remembers feeling “embarrassed” about it at the time and hid it away, Ms McCloskey added that the reception from Twitter users has been “really wholesome”.

“I’m not going to say I wasn’t surprised,” she said of the reaction.

“I feel like this sounds strange, but I feel like my inner child is validated somehow.

“Because it was the sort of thing I’d hidden, that I was embarrassed about – and so many people are like ‘Oh, this is lovely. This reminds me of being younger’.

“It’s really wholesome.”

Ms McCloskey, from the Wirrall, is training to be a secondary school teacher (Katie McCloskey/PA)
Ms McCloskey, from the Wirral, is now studying to be a secondary school teacher (Katie McCloskey/PA)

Ms McCloskey also admitted that her parents “thought it was hilarious” at the time but she was more serious about the manual and even revealed it was a sequel book.

“(There was) a Book Of Handsome Men,” she explained.

“It’s part of the series, so a Book Of Lovely Men On Holiday is a follow up.

“I was definitely writing for an older audience because I read a lot and wrote a lot when I was younger.”

Ms McCloskey wrote A Book of Lovely Men on Holiday aged 9 (Sheila McCloskey/PA)
Ms McCloskey wrote A Book of Lovely Men on Holiday aged nine (Sheila McCloskey/PA)

She said her main celebrity crush at the time was Andi Peters from CBBC’s The Broom Cupboard.

And nearly 30 years later, the guide has proved useful for Ms McCloskey, who has been with her boyfriend for eight months.

“I’m still quite good at identifying a lovely man,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Katie McCloskey wrote a guide on how to find ‘lovely men’ abroad aged nine, 29 years ago (Katie McCloskey/Sheila McCloskey/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented