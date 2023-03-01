TikTok sets new default screen time limits for under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

TikTok sets new default screen time limits for under-18s

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 1.20pm
TikTok said it will limit default screen times for under-18s (Kiichiro Sato/AP/PA)
TikTok said it will limit default screen times for under-18s (Kiichiro Sato/AP/PA)

TikTok has said that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.

The changes arrive during a period in which there are growing concerns among different governments about the app’s security.

Families have struggled with limiting the amount of time their children spend on the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok said in a blog post on Wednesday that when the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode receive a passcode and make an “active decision” to keep watching.

Europe TikTok
Social media executives, including those from TikTok, have been called before US Congress to explain how they are preventing harm for young users (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time once the initial 60-minute limit is reached.

TikTok said it came up with the 60-minute threshold by consulting academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Social media executives, including those from TikTok, have been called before US Congress to explain how they are preventing harm for young users.

TikTok also said that it will begin prompting teenagers to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default. The company will send weekly inbox notifications to teen accounts with a screen time recap.

Some of TikTok’s existing safety features for teenagers’ accounts include having accounts set to private by default for those between the ages of 13 and 15 and providing direct messaging availability only to those accounts where the user is 16 or older.

TikTok announced a number of changes for all users, including the ability to set customised screen time limits for each day of the week and allowing users to set a schedule to mute notifications.

The company is also launching a sleep reminder to help people plan when they want to be offline at night. For the sleep feature, users will be able to set a time and when the time arrives, a pop-up will remind the user that it is time to log off.

Outside exorbitant use by some minors, there are growing concern about the app around the world. The European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council have banned TikTok from being installed on official devices.

That follows similar actions taken by the US federal government, Congress and more than half of the 50 US states. Canada has also banned it from government devices.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
TikTok said it will limit default screen times for under-18s (Kiichiro Sato/AP/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented