In Pictures: William and Kate mark St David’s Day with visit to Welsh Guards

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked St David’s Day with a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at a barracks in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and the Princess of Wales pose for an official photo during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in Windsor (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Princess of Wales during the St David’s Day visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William watches a march past during the St David’s Day visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William and Kate were greeted by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume.

Kate is presented with a bouquet of flowers by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kate watches a young boy perform a back-flip at the St David’s Day parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess of Wales presents leeks to members of the public during the St David’s Day visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple watched as troops marched past to mark the royal visit.

A member of the Welsh Guards wears a leek on their tunic (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the Welsh Guards salute as they march past the royal couple (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the Welsh Guards give three cheers during the St David’s Day visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)