Home News UK & World

In Pictures: William and Kate mark St David’s Day with visit to Welsh Guards

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 2.30pm
The Princess of Wales laughs as she is presented with a leek corsage (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Princess of Wales laughs as she is presented with a leek corsage (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked St David’s Day with a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at a barracks in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and the Princess of Wales, pose for an official photo with the Prince of Wales’ company during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in Windsor
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and the Princess of Wales pose for an official photo during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in Windsor (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Princess of Wales during a St David’s Day visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor
The Princess of Wales during the St David’s Day visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
William watches a march past during the St David’s Day visit
William watches a march past during the St David’s Day visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William and Kate were greeted by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume.

Kate is presented with a bouquet of flowers by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume
Kate is presented with a bouquet of flowers by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate watches a young boy perform a back-flip at the St David’s Day parade
Kate watches a young boy perform a back-flip at the St David’s Day parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales presents leeks to members of the public during the St David’s Day visit
The Princess of Wales presents leeks to members of the public during the St David’s Day visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple watched as troops marched past to mark the royal visit.

A member of the Welsh Guards wears a leek on their tunic
A member of the Welsh Guards wears a leek on their tunic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the Welsh Guards salute
Members of the Welsh Guards salute as they march past the royal couple (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the Welsh Guards give three cheers during the St David’s Day visit by the royal couple
Members of the Welsh Guards give three cheers during the St David’s Day visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

