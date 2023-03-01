Inquest into death of first UK child Covid victim told of breathing tube error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Inquest into death of first UK child Covid victim told of breathing tube error

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 3.38pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.11pm
Ismail was buried in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Grounds in Chislehurst, south-east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ismail was buried in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Grounds in Chislehurst, south-east London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A breathing tube in the wrong position could have contributed to the death of a 13-year-old boy who became the UK’s first known child victim of coronavirus, a doctor has told an inquest.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, of Brixton, south-west London, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome, caused by coronavirus pneumonia, in the early hours of March 30 2020, three days after testing positive for Covid-19.

He suffered a cardiac arrest before he died.

He was admitted to King’s College Hospital after suffering fever, coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London
Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was buried in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Grounds in Chislehurst (Aaron Chown/PA)

His family were not able to be with him in intensive care because of hospital policies at the time.

They were also unable to attend his funeral as they were self-isolating after some of his siblings contracted milder symptoms of high temperature and loss of taste.

Four people wearing protective clothing, gloves and face masks lowered his coffin into a south-east London grave in April 2020.

Hours before Ismail’s death, an endotracheal tube (ET) used to help patients breath was found to be in the wrong position and a decision was made to leave it and monitor him.

The teenager did not survive the night.

The inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court is examining whether the ET should have been repositioned.

Dr Tushar Vince, a consultant in paediatric intensive care at King’s College Hospital, treated Ismail on March 29.

He had already been intubated, the court heard.

Giving evidence via video-link, Dr Vince said the fact that the breathing tube was in the wrong position could have contributed to the teenager’s death.

Asked by the coroner if it would be reasonable to put the positioning of the ET on the death certificate as one of the causes, Dr Vince said: “I think it would be reasonable to consider it, yes.”

Asked what the cause of the cardiac arrest was, Dr Vince said: “At a basic level, clearly the fact that the tube was not in the correct place has contributed to this.”

The court heard that the consultant saw an X-ray of Ismail’s chest.

Asked what it showed about the position of the tube, she said: “It’s too high.

“I fully accept I just didn’t see. I was so focused on the lungs I just didn’t see how high this tube was and I’m so sorry that I didn’t see it.”

She added: “It was a real oversight that I did not see the tip of this tube.”

Another paediatric doctor, Anuj Khatri, pointed out to Dr Vince at around 9:30pm that the tube was too high but, following a conversation about the risks of moving and not moving the ET, she decided not to reposition it, the court heard.

Dr Vince told the coroner that she had to consider the consequences of intervening when Ismail was in a “prone” position – on his front – and concluded that it was a “safer option” to leave him be and monitor him rather than flip him onto his back to move the tube.

The court heard that Ismail was “improving” at the time.

During his evidence, Dr Khatri told the court he did not agree with his colleague’s decision.

He said he believed the situation was “urgent” because the highly placed tube could get dislodged which was “potentially life-threatening for a patient who is sedated and paralysed” on muscle relaxants.

Dr Vince went on to tell the court that a dislodged tube in previously fit and healthy children should not “easily” lead to cardiac arrest.

“So is it actually he was much sicker than we thought?” she asked.

“Or maybe the tube was not in the right place and he was just holding on for a long time. But I don’t understand then why his parameters were improving if the tube was not in the right place.”

Professor Akash Deep, a leading paediatric consultant, said the “dislodged” tube was a “tipping point” for Ismail’s death.

Giving evidence, he said he would add “misplacement of the ET” as well as “high BMI” onto the death certificate.

He also explained that movement of Ismail could have caused the breathing tube to reposition higher up the boy’s trachea, and curl in the back of his mouth, without changing its position externally.

The court heard how Ismail was one of the first children suffering with coronavirus that Dr Vince had treated.

She said: “We all thought we were going to die by being in contact with Covid. We all thought that the worst could happen and that we might take it home to our families and that we might kill them.”

“It was terrifying being there,” she added.

Senior Coroner Andrew Harris gave the “provisional opinion” that he cannot apply “neglect” to the incident but has adjourned the hearing until Thursday for judgment.

A statement made by Ismail’s eldest sister, read out in court, described the teenager as a “kind and genuine soul”.

She said her brother first fell ill on March 23 2020, that his shortness of breath worsened two days later prompting them to call 111 and that the family phoned emergency services on March 26 after which Ismail was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

On March 27, he was put into intensive care and tested positive for Covid-19.

The family kept in touch with the ward over the next few days via telephone as they were not allowed to be there in person, the statement went on.

Finally, his sister said they received a call hours before his death requesting that a family member come to see Ismail.

“Once we arrived we were met with the dreadful, shocking and sad news of his passing,” his sister said.

“We are overwhelmed with grief by his passing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Ismail was buried in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Grounds in Chislehurst, south-east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented