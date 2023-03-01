UN chief: Reuniting children with their families is priority after earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UN chief: Reuniting children with their families is priority after earthquake

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 6.57pm
Catherine Russell visits a temporary school in Aleppo, Syria (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Catherine Russell visits a temporary school in Aleppo, Syria (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Reuniting children with their missing family has become a top priority in the aftermath of last month’s massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, the head of the UN children’s agency said on Wednesday.

Unicef executive director Catherine Russell said the February 6 quake that rocked south east Turkey and parts of northern Syria has compounded existing crises in war-torn Syria.

“The first challenge is figuring out if (the) children’s parents are alive in some place, and if they are trying to reunite them,” she told the Associated Press, speaking at a school in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Since the quake, the school has been turned into a shelter for families who lost their homes.

In Turkey, Derya Yanik, the minister for family affairs, said on Wednesday that more than 1,800 “unaccompanied children” have been reunited with their families since the quake.

Efforts were underway to identify 83 other children and reunite them with family members, Ms Yanik said.

Some of the children who have not been identified were still in intensive care in hospitals in Turkey, she added, and more than 350,000 families had applied to foster children orphaned by the quake.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake killed at least 50,000 people and injured many more, according to the UN with tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless.

Syria Turkey Earthquake
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visits a hospital in western Syria (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

In Syria, at least 6,000 were killed in total, in both government-controlled areas and in the rebel-held territory in the country’s north west.

That region in the hands of Syrian rebels is home to 4.6 million people, many of them previously displaced by Syria’s war, was hardest hit in Syria,

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and a financial hub before the war, witnessed some of the fiercest fighting in the nearly 12-year conflict that has killed at least 300,000 people and displaced half the country’s population of 23 million.

The earthquake further destroyed thousands of homes in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria and decimated infrastructure as medical groups sounded the alarm on possible health crises breaking out in quake-hit areas.

“We need to make sure that children continue to get their education and that is very difficult,” Ms Russell also told AP.

Almost one month after the quake, many families are still living in schools, mosques, churches, and other makeshift shelters after their homes were destroyed.

At the same time, Ms Russell fears that keeping families in places such as the school-turned-shelter in Aleppo for a long period of time could see children fall behind in their education.

Unicef is holding some classes at such shelters so children “don’t drop out of school”.

“We need to make sure that children continue to get their education and that is very difficult,” she added.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visited the rebel-held north west, crossing into Syria from Turkey to follow up on the needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Mr Ghebreyesus’s visit to Syria was his second after a tour of the northern city of Aleppo last month after the quake.

“Even before the earthquake, needs were increasing while international aid was decreasing,” Mr Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

“I call on the leaders of both sides of the Syrian conflict to use the shared suffering of this crisis as a platform for peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Catherine Russell visits a temporary school in Aleppo, Syria (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat - featuring Kevin Dalgleish, Mark McCabe, and Adam Handling Picture shows; Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat. BBC Two. Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented