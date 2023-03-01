Dances With Wolves actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dances With Wolves actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 7.29pm
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas (Ty O’Neil/AP)
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas (Ty O’Neil/AP)

A former Dances With Wolves actor has pleaded not guilty to state charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, appeared briefly in Clark County District Court following his indictment last week on 19 charges, including sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and drug trafficking.

He has been jailed in Las Vegas on 300,000 US dollars (£250,000) bond since his arrest on January 31 near the home in North Las Vegas that he shared with five women he described as his wives.

Authorities describe Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle who took underage wives. They allege that at the time of his arrest, he was grooming young girls to replace his older wives.

Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

His arrest by Las Vegas police followed a months-long probe that officials said was prompted by a tip from Canadian authorities investigating Chasing Horse in connection with a 2018 rape allegation in British Columbia.

Authorities in Las Vegas allege that his crimes in Nevada spanned a decade. According to court documents, they also uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse dating back to the early 2000s across multiple states, including Montana and South Dakota, as well as Canada.

Documents show at least six victims have been identified, including one who said she was 13 when sexual abuse began, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

Criminal cases against Chasing Horse are mounting, and he now faces charges in four jurisdictions — in state court in Las Vegas, in US District Court in Nevada, in British Columbia and on the Fort Peck Reservation in north-eastern Montana.

Inside Chasing Horse’s home, court documents say detectives found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two mobile phones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted.

The footage led to federal child pornography charges.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas (Ty O’Neil/AP)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Editor's Picks

Most Commented