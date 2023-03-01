Police revisit scene of shooting of detective in Omagh one week on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Police revisit scene of shooting of detective in Omagh one week on

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 8.49pm Updated: March 1 2023, 9.13pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Detectives in Northern Ireland have revisited the scene of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell one week on.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times last Wednesday night at a sports centre on Omagh’s Killyclogher Road.

He remains in a critical but stable condition and a senior detective said the past week had been “sheer torment” for his family.

Police have said they believe the dissident republican New IRA carried out the shooting in Co Tyrone.

On Wednesday night officers visited the scene and spoke to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Today, 1 March, is one week on since this horrific attack took place.

“It was last Wednesday night, around 8pm, that John was shot by two gunmen as he packed up after coaching a youth football team.

“John was shot multiple times and, when he fell to the ground, the gunmen continued to fire at him.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan made a new appeal for information over the shooting of John Caldwell (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“This cowardly attempt to take a life took place in the midst of terrified children and parents and, disturbingly, in front of John’s young son.

“Any number of adults or children could easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“We will work relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice and tonight our officers have revisited the scene.

“We’ve been handing out appeal leaflets. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house inquiries.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was arrested in Belfast earlier today.

“Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“John remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“The past week has been sheer torment for John’s loving family, and indeed his extensive circle of friends and colleagues.

“I am asking you to stop and imagine, for just one second, how you would feel if this happened to your loved one.

“And I’m asking you to search your conscience and come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Police officer shot in Omagh
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot one week ago (Jonathan McCambridge/PA

Earlier this week, officers released CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen, a blue Ford Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242.

It was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, before the attack.

The footage shows the car leaving the sports complex after the shooting.

It turns left on to Killyclogher Road and it was later found abandoned and burnt-out on Racolpa Road.

Mr Corrigan said he wanted to jog memories, and appealed to members of the public to look at the footage.

He also highlighted a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting has been released without charge.

Three men remain in custody – the two who were arrested on Wednesday and a 47-year-old who was held at the weekend.

