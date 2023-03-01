Manchester United produce late fightback to beat West Ham in the FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manchester United produce late fightback to beat West Ham in the FA Cup

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 9.49pm Updated: March 1 2023, 10.15pm
Alejandro Garnacho scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alejandro Garnacho scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alejandro Garnacho inspired Manchester United to a late comeback win against West Ham as Erik ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the Old Trafford giants’ first silverware since 2017 but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put David Moyes’ West Ham into a deserved lead at Old Trafford.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround, with teenager Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred in a 3-1 triumph.

There was sense of relief among the delighted celebrations as Ten Hag’s men progressed from the fifth-round tie despite a shaky performance, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

United were cheered off the pitch at the end of a night that began with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes parading the Carabao Cup, with Casemiro and Mary Earps’ FIFA Best awards also celebrated.

Loud cheers for Sir Alex Ferguson and De Gea followed as the United great handed the goalkeeper a trophy having recorded a club record 181st clean sheet in Sunday’s win.

United took that positivity on to the pitch. Wout Weghorst met a ball across with a cushioned touch for fellow loanee Marcel Sabitzer to unleash a fizzing 18-yard strike saw down low to his right by Alphonse Areola.

Antony missed an effort before the Hammers goalkeeper – set for a prolonged spell as starter due to Lukasz Fabianski’s fractured cheekbone – denied Garnacho.

Moyes’ men stepped up after that shaky start and had a great chance to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Benrahma fizzed a ball between Maguire and Victor Lindelof to put Michail Antonio through on goal, but De Gea spread himself well and blocked the returning striker’s shot with a strong right arm. Tomas Soucek went close from the resulting corner.

David De Gea had to be alert to keep Manchester United on level terms
David De Gea had to be alert to keep Manchester United on level terms (Martin Rickett/PA)

Benrahma was pulling the strings and teed up Emerson Palmieri to fizz over a tantalising cross, with De Gea then denying Antonio having given the ball away in the first place.

The Spaniard got down well to stop Soucek heading home a deep cross from Benrahma as the Hammers had the first chance of the second period, with Weghorst then striking wide at the other end.

The sides traded attacks looking for an opener that arrived for the visitors in the 54th minute.

Half-time introduction Casemiro claimed Soucek had rolled the ball out of play for a throw-in and United switched off as played continued, with Emerson cutting back for Benrahma to bend home brilliantly.

United’s appeals for it to be chalked off fell on deaf ears, with the goal given the green light by the VAR.

Pablo Fornals lashed just across the face of goal and Antonio bypassed newly-introduced Lisandro Martinez as the Hammers threatened to take the tie away from the hosts.

But Ten Hag’s substitutions boosted this mentally resilient group, leading to a belated response.

A well-hit Casemiro strike was denied by Areola and substitute Marcus Rashford hit wide from distance, before Old Trafford erupted when Casemiro headed home Fernandes free-kick in the 72nd minute.

Nayef Aguerd's own goal got Manchester United back on level terms
Nayef Aguerd’s own goal got Manchester United back on level terms (Martin Rickett/PA)

But those celebrations were cut short as the substitute had clearly strayed offside, meaning the VAR review was needlessly dragged out.

West Ham’s travelling hordes lapped up that moment, only for their night to go downhill rapidly from the 77th minute onwards.

Again it was a Fernandes set piece at the heart of it, with players rising to meet his corner and visiting defender Aguerd inadvertently heading his own goal.

Garnacho had penalty appeals ignored and Casemiro saw a header saved as the hosts pushed for a late winner, with Fernandes seeing a dangerous cross cut out.

Alejandro Garnacho curls in what proved to be the winner
Alejandro Garnacho curls in what proved to be the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

That intensity eventually brought two late goals as United sealed progress.

Weghorst saw a shot blocked and the ball looped up in the air, with Garnacho taking a touch before coolly striking home a right-footed curler in front of the Stretford End.

Fred added the gloss in the fifth minute of stoppage time, smashing in after Weghorst pressured Aguerd.

