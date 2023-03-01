Arsenal march on at Premier League summit by thrashing Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal march on at Premier League summit by thrashing Everton

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 9.49pm Updated: March 1 2023, 9.53pm
Gabriel Martinelli struck twice for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli struck twice for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal’s young guns were once again firing on all cylinders as Bukayo Saka’s strike and Gabriel Martinelli’s brace helped down Everton to send Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the Premier League summit.

No other players under the age of 22 have scored more than five Premier League goals this season but both Saka and Martinelli reached double-figures with first-half strikes in a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Captain Martin Odegaard added a third before Martinelli tapped in to put the gloss on the win and leave Arsenal in a strong position as they pursue a first title in 19 years.

This was Arsenal’s game in hand, the original match called off following the death of the Queen, and they went into the contest having lost to the struggling Toffees last month.

That was Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of Everton and things appeared to be on the up, but this loss leaves the visitors inside the relegation zone.

Arteta has Arsenal purring again after a loss at Goodison Park knocked the confidence of his players, the Spaniard ensuring it was a blip rather than a slump as they open up a healthy lead over Manchester City at the top of the table again.

Everton arrived with a game plan which stifled Arsenal’s attacking intent while also giving themselves the chance to launch the odd foray forward.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring
Bukayo Saka opened the scoring (John Walton/PA)

Saka, in particular, was being well-marshalled by Vitalii Mykolenko and the England forward was having very little impact on proceedings.

That all changed just five minutes before the interval, however, as Saka finally found some space to turn and collect an Oleksandr Zinchenko pass before firing high past his international colleague Jordan Pickford to break the deadlock.

The lead was doubled shortly afterwards, the Everton defence all-but stopping in anticipation of a free-kick being awarded for a foul on Odegaard.

Idrissa Gueye was caught out, Saka pouncing onto the loose ball and Martinelli taking over to finish low past Pickford – the offside flag only momentarily denting celebrations before a VAR check ruled the Brazilian onside.

Martinelli put the gloss on the scoreline
Martinelli put the gloss on the scoreline (John Walton/PA)

Leandro Trossard missed a good chance to further extend the lead 10 minutes after the restart but Everton were still in the game, Dwight McNeil forcing a smart stop from Aaron Ramsdale after a strong run forward.

But the points were secured as Trossard brilliantly played in Odegaard to score his ninth league goal of the campaign before substitute Eddie Nketiah’s low cross was turned home from close-range by Martinelli.

Arteta was able to make late changes and give the likes of Saka, Trossard and Granit Xhaka well-earned rest as Ramsdale made two brilliant quick-fire stops to prevent Everton scoring a last-gasp consolation.

Next up for Arsenal is a visit from struggling Bournemouth on Saturday as their hopes of ending a near-two decade wait for a Premier League title continue to go from strength to strength.

