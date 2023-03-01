Tottenham suffer cup disappointment again with defeat at Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham suffer cup disappointment again with defeat at Sheffield United

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.01pm Updated: March 1 2023, 10.04pm
Tottenham were knocked out by Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham were knocked out by Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row after Iliman Ndiaye fired Sheffield United to a 1-0 fifth-round win at Bramall Lane.

Exactly one year ago to the day since they were beaten by the same scoreline at Middlesbrough, Spurs again succumbed to a team in the division below them after a limp display in South Yorkshire.

After starting Harry Kane on the bench, they fell behind to Ndiaye’s 79th-minute opener and could not find a way back into the game.

Defeat means another chance of ending their 15-year trophy drought goes up in smoke and they exit the premier domestic cup competition at this stage for the fourth successive year.

With Antonio Conte still out of the country as he recovers from gall bladder surgery, the manager will evade some of the flak for this defeat but, with his future still up in the air, the pressure is mounting on him ahead of a crunch period in the Premier League and Champions League.

It was a glorious night for the Blades, who reached the last eight for the third time in four years and they are now one win away from Wembley, which is supplementing their promotion campaign in the Championship.

This fixture had all the hallmarks of that night on Teeside for Spurs, but they still opted to leave Kane on the bench.

Spurs have been notoriously slow starters this season and were so again in a largely forgettable opening 20 minutes.

Iliman Ndiaye (right) fired Sheffield United into the quarter-finals
Iliman Ndiaye (right) fired Sheffield United into the quarter-finals

Lucas Moura, making his first start since November, wasted a good opening as a stray Sheffield United pass played him in but after driving into the penalty area he dallied and could not find a man.

Spurs’ dominance began to grow and Richarlison, starting as a number nine, had a good chance after being played in by Davinson Sanchez, but fired over while Moura saw an mis-hit cross skim off the crossbar.

For all of their control, the Premier League should have gone in at half-time behind.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got his header back to goalkeeper Fraser Forster all wrong and Ismaila Coulibaly stole in but, with Billy Sharp screaming for a square pass, he skewed a shot into the side-netting.

Spurs started the second half with some purpose and Ivan Perisic glanced a corner over while Son Heung-min could not find the target after creating room for himself on the edge of the area.

Another shot at a major trophy escaped Harry Kane and Spurs
Another shot at a major trophy escaped Harry Kane and Spurs

But they could not keep up their momentum and the hosts began to come into the game more.

Even the introduction of Kane did not help Spurs regain their verve as Pedro Porro curled wide after Hojbjerg’s long ball sent him clear.

As the second half wore on it seemed more and more obvious what was going to happen and it did 11 minutes from time.

Some sloppy defending from Sanchez and Porro allowed Ndiaye to wriggle free in the box and he fired a low shot in at the near post, which did not cover Forster in much glory.

Tottenham had to wait until deep into injury time to muster a chance at sending the tie to extra-time but Kane inexplicably headed Perisic’s cross over and United saw it through.

