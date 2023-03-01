Sirhan Sirhan who assassinated Robert Kennedy in 1968 is denied parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sirhan Sirhan who assassinated Robert Kennedy in 1968 is denied parole

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.35pm
Sirhan Sirhan assassinated Robert Kennedy at a Democrat party rally in 1968 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)
Sirhan Sirhan assassinated Robert Kennedy at a Democrat party rally in 1968 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)

A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for the man who killed Robert F Kennedy, Sirhan Sirhan.

Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry said the parole board decided the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968.

Ms Berry said she believes Sirhan has shown that awareness, however, and that his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to reoffend.

A different California parole board two years ago voted to release Sirhan, but state governor Gavin Newson rejected the decision in 2022.

Sirhan Sirhan Parole
Sirhan Sirhan at the time of his trial for the murder of Robert Kennedy (AP Photo/File)

Ms Berry said she believes the new board members on Wednesday were influenced by Mr Newsom.

In rejecting Sirhan’s freedom last year, the governor said he remains a threat to the public and has not taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.

“They found him suitable for release last time and nothing has changed,” Berry said earlier.

“He’s continued to show great behaviour.”

In a 3 1/2-minute message played during a news conference held by Ms Berry in September, Sirhan said he feels remorse every day for his actions.

It was the first time Sirhan’s voice had been heard publicly since a televised parole hearing in 2011, before California barred audio or visual recordings of such proceedings.

“To transform this weight into something positive, I have dedicated my life to self-improvement, the mentoring of others in prison on how to live a peaceful life that revolves around non-violence,” he said.

“By doing this, I ensure that no other person is victimised by my actions again and hopefully make an impact on others to follow.”

Robert Kennedy
Robert Kennedy was running to be the Democrats’ nomination for president when he was murdered (PA)

Sirhan shot Mr Kennedy moments after the US senator from New York claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary in 1968.

He wounded five others during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.

He was denied parole 15 times until 2021, when the board recommended his release.

Sirhan’s younger brother, Munir Sirhan, has said his brother can live with him in Pasadena, California, if he is paroled.

Sirhan Sirhan has waived his right to fight deportation to his native Jordan.

