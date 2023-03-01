We go down in history – Paul Hurst hails Grimsby after shock win at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We go down in history – Paul Hurst hails Grimsby after shock win at Southampton

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.11pm Updated: March 1 2023, 11.55pm
Grimsby players and manager Paul Hurst celebrate a famous win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Paul Hurst hailed his history makers after Grimsby reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a shock 2-1 success over Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Gavan Holohan converted two penalties at St Mary’s to fire the League Two visitors into the last eight of the competition for the first time since the Second World War.

Duje Caleta-Car pulled one back for the top-flight’s bottom side but Town held on for a memorable victory to the delight of more than 4,200 travelling fans, setting up a trip to Brighton in the next round.

The south-coast upset ensured the Mariners became the first team to defeat five teams from higher divisions in a single FA Cup campaign.

Grimsby stunned Southampton
Manager Hurst, who guided the club to promotion from the National League through the play-offs last term, revealed there were some stunned faces in the dressing room.

“They deserve to have maybe more celebrations than what they will get,” he said of his squad, who travel to Carlisle on Saturday.

“There’s quite a bit of the group that enjoyed that experience of winning promotion and getting back in the league.

“They did enjoy it in the dressing room. Looking around at a few of their faces, they were in shock, probably very tired as well.

“But there were a few songs and a bit of music. I’m just pleased for them.

“It’s a memory for them, for the owners, for the supporters and we go down in history because of the way we’ve got to the quarter-finals.”

Grimsby defeated League One clubs Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton and Championship side Luton en route to the fifth round.

The Mariners arrived on the south coast seeking a first FA Cup quarter-final since 1939 and were given a major boost by some inexplicable Southampton defending either side of half-time.

Following a lengthy VAR review, Lyanco conceded the first spot-kick having misjudged a header and handled a Josh Emmanuel cross before Caleta-Car petulantly slapped Danilo Orsi in the back inside the 18-yard box just after the restart.

Hurst said Irish midfielder Holohan only became designated penalty taker following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient after Anthony Glennon joined Mariners team-mate John McAtee in missing from 12 yards this term.

Asked about the significance of the result, he continued: “I’m not putting it down because, as a one-off in terms of opposition, it’s probably the best.

Anthony Glennon celebrates whilst wearing a fish mask
“But last season we were obviously promoted in an incredible sequence of games that will never be topped. It’s certainly right up there.”

VAR played a significant role on the south coast, with Hurst admitting he had forgotten it would be in use.

After Lyanco’s infringement was picked up on review, Saints substitute Theo Walcott was denied a late equaliser due to an offside spotted at Stockley Park.

Southampton boss Ruben Selles rued the costly moments of madness but refused to blame individuals as he turns his attention back to the top-flight relegation scrap.

“I am very disappointed with the performance and the result,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s just difficult when you concede those type of penalties. It was not good enough from us. Both penalties were very, very frustrating. We should not allow that to happen.”

