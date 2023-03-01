Erik ten Hag told match-winner Alejandro Garnacho to make an impact as a starter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erik ten Hag told match-winner Alejandro Garnacho to make an impact as a starter

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.27pm Updated: March 2 2023, 3.25am
Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United keep hopes alive of a domestic cup double (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United keep hopes alive of a domestic cup double (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag praised Alejandro Garnacho for taking another step in his development after the 18-year-old inspired Manchester United to a late comeback victory against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Three days after winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley, the Red Devils refocused on a fifth-round clash that had looked to be getting away from them on Wednesday.

Said Benrahma put West Ham into a deserved lead but their night went downhill rapidly from the 77th minute onwards.

Nayef Aguerd’s own goal drew United level and Fred wrapped up a 3-1 victory in stoppage time after Garnacho had turned the tie around with his fine 90th-minute goal.

“I see today another step,” manager Ten Hag said of the teenager. “I tell him before the game ‘it’s getting time you had an impact when you come on, but now you need to have impact as a starter’.

“I think he is capable of it so that is the next step he needs to take.

“That (fearlessness) is one of his skills. But definitely it is a great skill when you are fearless, when you are brave.

“He is one of the players that I think has a skill that is so specific.

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his crucial goal
Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his crucial goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There are not so many players in world football who can take players on, who are capable of just going at players and out dribble them.

“But he has more skill than only that, for example, finishing.

“I see he also has a big engine. He is fast and has speed, but he can keep running for 90 minutes or 120 minutes.”

Garnacho was named man of the match for his impact on just his 10th start as a United player.

The Argentina youth international will hog the headlines but Ten Hag was quick to praise Wout Weghorst, who has only scored once in his 13 appearances since joining on loan in January but is having impact.

Wout Weghorst did not score but earned praise for his performance
Wout Weghorst did not score but earned praise for his performance (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think he was one of the best players on the pitch,” the United boss said.

“I think he was involved – I have to see the corner back but I think he was there in front, he came up with Harry (Maguire) to force the own goal.

“I think the goal from Garnacho he was pressing in the switch of play.

“(He had) a role in the third goal where he was giving a good press and forced the opponent to make a mistake where Fred can score.

“But I think he understands positioning in and out of possession. He is doing a really job for the team.”

Asked if the next step for Weghorst is adding goals to his game, Ten Hag said: “Of course but that will come.

“I have the experience with so many players and I refer to (Marcus) Rashford. In the start of the season he also didn’t score in every game.

“But I know in my experience that it will come when he is more settled down. Now he has had a lot of games with us but not a long period.

“When he is longer here the routines will be here. When he has the first goal more will come.”

United’s reward is a home quarter-final clash against Fulham, with West Ham returning to London bemoaning a missed chance.

David Moyes' side went close to pulling off an upset at Old Trafford
David Moyes’ side went close to pulling off an upset at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hammers boss David Moyes said: “We had a great opportunity to get through tonight and we blew it in my eyes.

“I thought we had a great chance to get through. Really did.

“We played well for the best part of I felt like 80 minutes and just couldn’t see it through.

“We could have got a second goal but while we didn’t get a second goal we had to make sure we didn’t concede.

“We ended up giving away a couple of really ridiculous goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United keep hopes alive of a domestic cup double (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Editor's Picks

Most Commented