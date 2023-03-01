We have to apologise to the fans – Tottenham suffer FA Cup shock at Bramall Lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

We have to apologise to the fans – Tottenham suffer FA Cup shock at Bramall Lane

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.33pm Updated: March 2 2023, 3.39am
Tottenham’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini was critical of his players’ energy levels at Bramall Lane (Simon Marper/PA)
Tottenham’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini was critical of his players’ energy levels at Bramall Lane (Simon Marper/PA)

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini apologised to the club’s fans after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United.

Blades substitute Iliman Ndiaye’s solitary second-half strike clinched the Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasers a home quarter-final tie against Blackburn.

Tottenham’s wait for a major trophy continues – they won the League Cup in 2008 – and they have now exited the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage three times in the last four years.

Head coach Antonio Conte missed his side’s latest exit as he recovers from gallbladder surgery and Stellini said: “I think we missed a big opportunity and we have to apologise to the fans.

“There were 5,000 of them here to watch our performance and we apologise because we missed a big opportunity.”

The closest Tottenham came to scoring was in the first half through Lucas Moura’s cross-shot which skimmed the bar, while 65th-minute substitute Harry Kane headed Ivan Perisic’s stoppage-time cross wide.

Stellini made six changes after Sunday’s win against Chelsea and revealed England skipper Kane had been struggling with illness.

Tottenham suffered a shock cup exit in Yorkshire
Tottenham suffered a shock cup exit in Yorkshire (Simon Marper/PA)

“I think the team we chose to play the game was fine,” Stellini said. “We used a good team to play this game against this type of opponent. The problem was the energy.

“When the energy is not at the same level as your opponent sometimes you can lose. We had the opportunity to score, but we never found the target.”

Kane, who missed last month’s win at Fulham through illness, scored in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Chelsea, which lifted them up to fourth in the Premier League.

Stellini insisted it was the right decision to start with Kane on the bench at Bramall Lane.

“It is not a regret,” the Italian added. “We need to look in the medium period, we have many games.

Harry Kane came off the bench for Tottenham
Harry Kane came off the bench for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Harry Kane played in the last six games, one time with fever, one time with a problem. We have to take care of our best player.

“It’s not about Harry (the defeat) because we played with Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Sonny (Son Heung-min).

“I think it is good enough to play in this competition and against this sort of team.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom hailed match-winner Ndiaye after the Senegal forward danced round three Tottenham defenders in the 79th minute to drill home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Heckingbottom, whose side have reached the FA Cup’s last eight three times in the last four years, said: “You don’t expect anything else (from Ndiaye) – I’m just pleased he’s got his goal.

“Things have dried up a little bit for him, but we know what he still brings us every single game.

“He’s probably shown a slightly different audience what he can do with another top goal. He can do it against anyone.

“He’s unbelievable with the ball, there’s not many Premier League players who can do what he does with the ball. His standout quality is his agility with the ball.”

Heckingbottom watched from the gantry after starting a three-match touchline ban for his recent dismissal against Middlesbrough.

“The players made it a good watch for me,” he added. “I was looking forward to the game for a lot of reasons, but I was also dreading it for not being on the sidelines.

“But they made it a good watch for me so I thank them for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Tottenham’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini was critical of his players’ energy levels at Bramall Lane (Simon Marper/PA)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Editor's Picks

Most Commented