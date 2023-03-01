Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.39pm Updated: March 2 2023, 4.29am
Jurgen Klopp's side are right in the mix for the top four (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s side are right in the mix for the top four (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for their response to having a goal disallowed as they bounced back to beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez thought he had made the breakthrough in the 66th minute when he fired past Jose Sa only for VAR to advise referee Paul Tierney to view the pitchside monitor for a foul by Diogo Jota.

However, they recovered from that setback to take the lead within seven minutes as Virgil van Dijk nodded home from close range before Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season, making it six years in a row at the club he has reached that landmark.

Victory – and a fourth successive clean sheet in the Premier League – moved the Reds up to sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Klopp said: “I thought the whole story of the game is an important one for us to take. I think we did a lot of good stuff in the first half, played the way we had to play.

“We didn’t create that many clear-cut chances, the best one was probably the header from Harvey Elliott which he missed.

“Second half, around the disallowed goal already we increased the pressure and these kind of things.

“I think you all saw the (disallowed) goal now a couple of times back and when you see it in slow-motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal – but that’s not important anymore.

Referee Paul Tierney rules out Darwin Nunez's goal following a VAR review
Referee Paul Tierney rules out Darwin Nunez’s goal following a VAR review (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal of course. Then you have to react.

“I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.

“Then you force the goal and then the second goal was exceptional play – a really good counter-attack, each pass was perfect.

“Then we controlled it again. So, it was a good performance from us and a really important one.

“And of course again a clean sheet, which is extremely helpful. These are all positives for us, all good.”

Mohamed Salah celebrates his 20th goal of the campaign
Mohamed Salah celebrates his 20th goal of the campaign (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves had just one shot on target and boss Julen Lopetegui admitted his side did not deserve anything from the game.

“It was frustrating because we didn’t get anything here but we didn’t deserve to get anything,” he said.

“Maybe in the first half but in the second half we didn’t keep the rhythm and when they scored it was more difficult of course.

“We lost one match – it’s a pity but we have to change out mindset very fast as in three days we have another important match (at home to Tottenham). But this wasn’t a good match for us.”

