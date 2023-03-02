Prescriptions for opioids ‘fall by almost half-a-million over last four years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prescriptions for opioids ‘fall by almost half-a-million over last four years’

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 12.04am
NHS England said an 8% drop in prescriptions in under three years for opioids was estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives (Alamy/PA)
NHS England said an 8% drop in prescriptions in under three years for opioids was estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives (Alamy/PA)

GPs and pharmacists have helped slash prescriptions for potentially addictive opioid drugs by 450,000 in under four years, latest data suggests.

New figures published by NHS England show prescriptions for opioids fell from 5.68 million to 5.23 million between 2019/20 and the year ending November 2022.

The number of benzodiazepines prescribed had also fallen by 170,000, from 1.25 million to 1.08 million.

Meanwhile, sleeping pill prescriptions dropped by almost 93,000 from 906,164 to 813,285.

But the charity Versus Arthritis said the medicines could be very helpful for some people with arthritis and “in the UK, opioid addiction is fortunately rare among people with chronic pain”.

It said the medicines must not be stigmatised.

NHS England said that to build on existing progress in cutting prescriptions, a new plan aimed to further reduce inappropriate prescribing of painkillers and other addictive drugs through supporting GPs and pharmacists to give patients a personalised review of their medicines.

Medics would work with patients to see if a change in treatment was appropriate, such as moving patients away from drugs, especially if there were questions over their benefit.

NHS England said an 8% drop in prescriptions in under three years for opioids was estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives and prevented more than 2,100 incidents of patient harm.

In 2017/18, one in four adults in England were prescribed benzodiazepines, the z-drugs zopiclone and zolpidem, gabapentinoids, opioids for chronic non-cancer pain or antidepressants.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “We know that patients who require prescriptions for potentially addictive drugs can become dependent and struggle with withdrawal, and this new action plan helps NHS services to continue positive work in this space having already slashed opioid prescriptions by almost half-a-million over the last four years.

“The plan gives clear guidance to support patients who no longer need these drugs to provide them with routine medicine reviews and move them on to other, alternative therapies where appropriate, saving both lives and taxpayer money in the process.”

Dr Benjamin Ellis, senior clinical advisor to the charity Versus Arthritis and consultant rheumatologist, said: “At the heart of this issue are people who have been prescribed these medicines for painful conditions like arthritis, which affects more than 10 million people in the UK.

“Medicines like opioids can be very helpful for some people with arthritis, and in the UK, opioid addiction is fortunately rare among people with chronic pain.

“We must take care not to stigmatise these medicines or the people who use them, and it would be wrong to frighten people who depend on them to get through their day.

“For many people with arthritis, medicines alone do not address the issues they need help with in managing their condition, such as the physical and mental health consequences, or being unable to work and cut off from hobbies, friends and community.

“An effort to move beyond medicines is welcome only if it means that people with arthritis – and other forms of chronic pain – will be able to access the wider support they need, which should include support with mental health, physical activity, and employment. Versus Arthritis has been calling for this for years.”

