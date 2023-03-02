Royal Navy seizes anti-tank missiles from small boat off Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Royal Navy seizes anti-tank missiles from small boat off Iran

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 8.22am
Anti-tank missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components were seized (Sgt Brandon Murphy/US Army via AP)
Anti-tank missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components were seized (Sgt Brandon Murphy/US Army via AP)

The Royal Navy has seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missiles during a raid on a small boat believed to be heading from Iran to Yemen.

The action in the Gulf of Oman comes after other seizures by French and US forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran as it enriches uranium closer to weapons-grade levels.

Regional and international powers are also trying to agree an end to the years-long war gripping Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, and there is also criticism of Iran supplying arms to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the Ministry of Defence said.

The boat tried to re-enter Iranian territorial water but was stopped before it could.

Inside the boat, British troops found Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, known in Iran as Dehlavieh, the US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet and the Royal Navy said.

Those weapons have been seen in other seizures suspected to be from Iran and bound for Yemen.

Also on board were small fins that the US Navy identified as jet vanes for medium-range ballistic missiles.

Iranian components have helped build a missile arsenal for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have held the country’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014.

A United Nations resolution bans arms transfers to Houthi rebels. Tehran has denied arming the rebels despite physical evidence, numerous seizures and experts tying the weapons back to Iran.

“This seizure by HMS Lancaster and the permanent presence of the Royal Navy in the Gulf region supports our commitment to uphold international law and tackle activity that threatens peace and security around the world,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of the American 5th Fleet, said this was the “seventh illegal weapon or drug interdiction in the last three months and yet another example of Iran’s increasing malign maritime activity across the region”.

The war in Yemen has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. However, Saudi-led air strikes have not been recorded in Yemen since the kingdom began a ceasefire at the end of March 2022, according to the Yemen Data Project.

That ceasefire expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. That has led to fears the war could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including over 14,500 civilians.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Anti-tank missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components were seized (Sgt Brandon Murphy/US Army via AP)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Editor's Picks

Most Commented