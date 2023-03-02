Paul Hurst thought Grimsby fans expecting FA Cup upset at Southampton were ‘mad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hurst thought Grimsby fans expecting FA Cup upset at Southampton were ‘mad’

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 10.32am
Grimsby boss Paul Hurst masterminded an upset at St Mary’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Grimsby boss Paul Hurst masterminded an upset at St Mary's (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Paul Hurst thought Grimsby fans travelling to Southampton expecting an upset were “mad” before his spirited team pulled off a history-making FA Cup success at St Mary’s.

The League Two side reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the Second World War with a stunning 2-1 win over the Premier League’s bottom club.

Hurst’s men were backed by more than 4,200 boisterous supporters waving inflatable fish for the midweek fifth-round tie on the south coast and progressed to a quarter-final with Brighton thanks to a pair of Gavan Holohan penalties.

Victory in Hampshire sparked jubilant full-time scenes and meant the giant-killing Mariners became the first team to defeat five higher-division clubs in a single FA Cup campaign.

“Grimsby Town in the quarter-final of the FA Cup is something I never thought I would hear,” said manager Hurst. “I’m not quite sure I’ve got used to it yet but it is nice.

“Anyone that does see us and follow us, they will understand the following that we have, it’s incredible.

“We’ve got some supporter groups away from Grimsby but we’re not located in the best area in terms of clubs being around us. But it’s rare that we don’t probably take a thousand fans, that’s quite normal.

Grimsby were backed by more than 4,200 fans at Southampton
Grimsby were backed by more than 4,200 fans at Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We don’t take it for granted but it does get to a point where it just doesn’t surprise you.

“Some, I think, had expectations that we could win and I thought they were mad.

“But it was nice that they were proved right those ones and, as the night went on, maybe a little bit more belief spread throughout them.

“(It was) really nice to enjoy the scenes with all the fans and the players at the end because it feels like there is a connection there between us all.”

Grimsby had squandered their previous two spot-kicks this season, with Holohan only handed the responsibility after Anthony Glennon missed in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient.

The Irish midfielder twice kept his cool to beat Alex McCarthy from 12 yards following inexplicable moments of madness from Saints defenders Lyanco and Duje Caleta-Car either side of half-time.

The Mariners upset League One clubs Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton and Championship side Luton en route to embarrassing Southampton.

Hurst thought his team had little chance of a cup run this term after drawing the Pilgrims, who were then top of the third tier, in round one.

Grimsby midfielder Gavan Holohan coolly converted two penalties at St Mary's
Grimsby midfielder Gavan Holohan coolly converted two penalties at St Mary's (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But a thumping 5-1 triumph over Argyle launched an unforgettable ride which has the club just one game from a return to Wembley, where they won the National League play-off final in June.

“I’ll be honest, we drew Plymouth, they were the top-ranked team in the competition at the time and I thought, ‘well, that’s been a short-lived journey in the FA Cup this season’,” said Hurst, whose side survived a nervy finish on Wednesday evening after Caleta-Car halved Southampton’s deficit 25 minutes from time.

“To get that result set us off and I think we’ve probably deserved to win the games that we have.

“We knew we were going to have to get that bit of luck (at Southampton).

“But the work ethic, the discipline, the organisation and a cool head from Gav…we’ve had two pens this season (before Wednesday) and missed them both.”

Grimsby have gone on to reach the semi-finals on the previous two occasions they have made the last eight, losing 1-0 to Arsenal in 1936 and 5-0 to Wolves in 1939.

The Mariners, who sit 16th in the fourth tier, will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls on the weekend of March 18-19, postponing a trip to Sutton.

“That’s certainly a nice change of fixture,” said Hurst. “Another long, long journey.

Grimsby's players celebrated a memorable upset with their travelling supporters
Grimsby's players celebrated a memorable upset with their travelling supporters (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Brighton in terms of the football they play and how they can toy with teams in the Premier League, at this moment in time I don’t want to give that too much thought.

“I think probably panic, worry, fear when that game comes around.

“Before then, boring, but we have got league games that we’ve got to try and do well in – we’ve still got some work to do to make sure we’re not sucked into having fear (relegation) in a different way.”

