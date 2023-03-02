US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 11.46am Updated: March 2 2023, 7.18pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, right, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, right, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

US officials said Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India.

The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

A senior US official said Mr Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Mr Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end; that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New Start nuclear treaty; and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

APTOPIX India G20
Sergei Lavrov smokes as he walks to the second session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting (Manish Swarup/AP)

The official declined to characterise Mr Lavrov’s response but said Mr Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia’s behaviour in the near term.

Mr Lavrov, who did not mention speaking to Mr Blinken, told reporters that Moscow will continue to pursue its action in Ukraine.

He shrugged off Western claims of Russia’s isolation, saying “we aren’t feeling isolated, it’s the West that has isolated itself, and it will eventually come to realise it”.

He said Russia remains open to talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine but he accused the West of effectively blocking such talks.

“They are calling on us to have talks but I don’t remember any Western colleagues calling on Ukraine to have talks,” he said. “They are encouraging Ukraine to continue the war.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Mr Blinken had asked to speak to Mr Lavrov.

It was their first contact since last summer, when Mr Blinken called Mr Lavrov by phone about a US proposal for Russia to release Mr Whelan and detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Ms Griner was later released in a swap for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but Mr Whelan is still detained in Russia after being accused of spying.

The last time Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov met in person was in Geneva, Switzerland, in January 2022 on the eve of Russia’s invasion.

At that meeting, Mr Blinken warned Mr Lavrov about consequences Russia would face if it went ahead with its planned military operation but also sought to address some complaints that Russian president Vladimir Putin had made about the US. and Nato.

Those talks proved to be inconclusive as Russia moved ahead with its plans to invade and Mr Blinken then cancelled a scheduled follow-up meeting with Mr Lavrov that was set for just two days before Moscow eventually invaded on February 24 2022.

The two men have attended several international conferences together since the war began, notably the last G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, Indonesia, last year, but had not come face-to-face until Thursday.

