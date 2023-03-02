St Helens determined not to let Leeds Rhinos rain on their parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Helens determined not to let Leeds Rhinos rain on their parade

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 1.31pm
Tommy Makinson is set to return for St Helens’ homecoming celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tommy Makinson is set to return for St Helens' homecoming celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

St Helens will parade their World Club Challenge trophy at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night but head coach Paul Wellens knows his side’s victorious homecoming could go up in smoke if they fail to extend their winning start to the new Betfred Super League season.

A home sell-out approaching 14,000 is expected for a repeat of last September’s Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos, after Saints’ heroics in wresting a dramatic golden-point win over NRL champions Penrith Panthers in Australia two weeks ago.

Captain James Roby, who misses out again through injury, will take the trophy on a tour of the stadium at half-time, but Wellens is conscious the carnival atmosphere must not be allowed to detract from the task in hand.

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Super League – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
St Helens head coach Paul Wellens wants his side to focus on beating Leeds Rhinos (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We are in a bit of an unusual situation where the club has won a major honour in the first game of the season,” said Wellens, who can also recall Tommy Makinson for the first time since the winger was forced off during the win Down Under with a head injury.

“The supporters can sing, dance, clap and cheer as much as they want – but from us as a playing group it is about keeping consistency and performing well, week in week out because that is what our success has been built off in recent years.”

Saints shrugged off the jetlag with a far from perfect 24-6 win at Castleford last Sunday, and Wellens acknowledged it is too soon to say whether the effects of their hectic pre-season schedule could linger.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Aidan Sezer’s Leeds Rhinos have endured another painful start to the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

In the Rhinos they face a side struggling to get back into the groove after following their dismal opening defeat at Warrington with a close-run 22-18 loss to Hull FC at Headingley last Friday night.

But while comparisons are inevitably drawn to his side’s desperate start last season that left them teetering on the brink of the relegation zone, Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith is adamant there is no cause for alarm.

Smith’s arrival at Headingley in April sparked a dramatic revival in fortunes that saw them surge up the table and ultimately all the way to the season finale at Old Trafford, where they proved no match for Friday’s opponents.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is relishing the trip to St Helens (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Really you want to be firing on all cylinders at the end of the year,” insisted Smith. “There’s a lot of teams that start like a house on fire and fall in a heap. We haven’t started great, it hasn’t all been bad despite the two defeats.”

Smith, who could bring in James Bentley for his first appearance of the season against his former club but must do without forward Morgan Gannon, believes Friday night’s big occasion could help his own side click back into gear.

“You’d expect them to be chomping at the bit to get home and celebrate with their fans,” added Smith. “But there’s no better time for us to have a crack at the world champions. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

