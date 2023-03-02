King expresses shock and sadness over Greece’s deadliest train crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King has expressed his sadness at the “appalling tragedy” of Greece’s deadliest train crash.

Charles, in a message of condolence, sent his “thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy” to those affected by the head-on collision, involving a passenger train and freight train, which killed 43 people.

Rescuers were continuing to search the wreckage near the small town of Tempe in northern Greece in the aftermath of Wednesday’s crash, and more than 50 people were being treated in hospital.

Emergency workers searching for survivors following the crash (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

The King wrote: “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the dreadful accident involving two trains in northern Greece and would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.

“During our visits to Greece, we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people and our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

His message to the president of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou was signed Charles R.

The King’s late father the Duke of Edinburgh was born a prince of Greece on the island of Corfu.

The collision has sent Greece into national mourning and prompted strikes and protests over rail safety.

More than 300 people were on the train, many of them students returning from a holiday weekend and annual carnival celebrations.