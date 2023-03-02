Scientists ‘identify genetic variants linked to human fertility’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists ‘identify genetic variants linked to human fertility’

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 4.04pm
Researchers looked at data from nearly 800,000 individuals of European ancestry (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scientists believe they may have identified genetic variants associated with human fertility.

An international team of researchers, including scientists from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, detected 43 regions of the genome – the complete set of DNA – containing variants associated with reproductive success.

The team found that variations in the gene ARHGAP27 were associated with having more children, but also with a shorter lifetime window of fertility.

The team also identified a region of the human genome that had been influenced by natural selection for thousands of years and continued to affect fertility.

Based on their findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the experts said fertility was influenced by mechanisms that also affected both reproductive biology and human behaviour.

Professor Melinda Mills, director of Oxford’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, said: “This study is of interest to understanding changes in human reproduction over longer periods of time, reproductive biology and potential links to infertility.

“It also empirically tests one of the most gripping and fundamental questions asked by scientists across many disciplines and decades: Is there evidence of ongoing natural selection in humans and, if so, what is it and how does it operate?”

For the study, the researchers looked at data from nearly 800,000 individuals of European ancestry.

They also found the red hair colour gene – melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) – played a role in reproductive biology.

But the researchers clarified that the gene’s influence on the number of children a person may have was not related to the genetic mechanisms that affected pigmentation.

When comparing with ancient genome data, the researchers were able to identify a region of the genome – known as FADS1 and FADS2 – that had been undergoing natural selection for thousands of years.

According to the team, these genes are involved in producing specific fats that are key for human health and may have played a role in helping people in Europe to adapt to an agricultural diet.

The experts also believe that these genes still affect fertility today and that adaptation may be ongoing.

Dr Iain Mathieson, of the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Genetics, in the US, said: “Independent evidence shows that the FADS region has been under selection in Europe for thousands of years.

“It represents the clearest example of a genetic variant with evidence of both historical and ongoing natural selection, though the reason for selection remains unclear.”

The researchers noted that their findings were limited to European ancestry and did not include other ethnicities.

Prof Mills said: “As with nearly 90% of contemporary genetic research, this study is limited by its use of data from only individuals of European ancestry.

“It is also related to our comparison with ancient DNA data as well in selecting the sample.”

She also added that not having data on other ethnicities was “problematic within the entire field” and the team had developed a Genome Wide Association Study Diversity Monitor to keep on top of diversity in genomics in real time.

