Estranged husband of multi-millionaire could get jail term after contempt ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Estranged husband of multi-millionaire could get jail term after contempt ruling

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 4.50pm Updated: March 2 2023, 5.34pm
Louise Backstrom at the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Louise Backstrom at the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A wealthy 33-year-old woman’s estranged husband could be given a jail term after a High Court judge ruled that he had breached orders made during a fight over money.

Multi-millionaire Louise Backstrom, who is Swedish but lives in London, said Martin Wennberg, 39, was in contempt and asked Mr Justice Peel to impose a jail sentence.

Mr Justice Peel ruled in her favour on Thursday after considering evidence at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Louise Backstrom court case
Louise Backstrom has asked a High Court judge to hand her estranged husband a jail term (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The judge, who heard that Ms Backstrom was worth hundreds of millions of pounds, concluded that Mr Wennberg had breached court orders relating to the disclosure of information which had been made during divorce litigation.

He adjourned sentencing until later in the year.

Ms Backstrom was in court – Mr Wennberg, who is also Swedish, was not at the hearing.

Mr Justice Peel refused to adjourn the hearing because Mr Wennberg, who was represented by a lawyer, was not in court.

The judge heard that Ms Backstrom and Mr Wennberg had married in 2015 and separated in 2021.

He was told that a judge had yet to decide how much each should walk away with following the breakdown of the marriage.

A barrister representing Ms Backstrom had told the judge that Mr Wennberg’s “lack of compliance” with court orders was “egregious”.

“Not only has the husband failed to provide the documentation as directed but he has not provided any explanation as to why,” Michael Glaser KC said.

“The breaches are clear and obvious and must be punished accordingly.”

He said Ms Backstrom considered Mr Wennberg’s “failure to engage” and “attempts to delay matters” to be a “calculated and deliberate litigation tactic”.

Tim Grey, a barrister representing Mr Wennberg, had asked for an adjournment.

Mr Grey said Mr Wennberg was getting legal aid in order to pay lawyers dealing with Ms Backstrom’s contempt complaints.

He argued that there could be reasons why Mr Wennberg had not been able to comply with orders.

Mr Grey indicated that Mr Wennberg had health difficulties and said the hearing should be adjourned until he was in court.

The judge ruled that the hearing should go ahead in Mr Wennberg’s absence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Louise Backstrom at the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Louise Backstrom at the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented