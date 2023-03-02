Novak Djokovic stays unbeaten in 2023 with victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic stays unbeaten in 2023 with victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 5.37pm Updated: March 2 2023, 7.17pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten start to the year by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The world number one has shaken off the early rust he showed in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open and impressed in a 6-3 7-5 win over fifth seed Hurkacz.

One break in each set proved the difference, with Djokovic dropping just 11 points on serve in the match and not facing a break point throughout his 20th straight victory, 15 of which have come in 2023.

The only moment of real concern came when he slipped to 0-30 at 4-5 in the second set, but he responded well, and Djokovic said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video: “It was a challenging match, as it always is against Hubert, one of the best guys on the tour.

“He’s got one of the best serves in the game so in the second set, until that 11th game, I didn’t really have too many chances. Fortunately for me I also found the rhythm on my serve.

“One or two points can always decide the winner of matches like this. I’m really, really glad with the way I played under pressure.”

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev has shown strong form in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Alexander Zverev is enjoying his best week since the serious ankle injury he suffered at the French Open last spring and he made it through to the last four with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“I’m starting to play decent tennis, which is nice after nine months,” said the German. “I’m happy about that. I’m happy with how the match went. I’m also happy how I handled the pressure situations.”

He next faces defending champion Andrey Rublev, who saw off Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3 7-6 (3).

In Thursday’s late match, Daniil Medvedev beat Croatian number eight seed Borna Coric in straight sets, 6-3 6-2.

The Russian world number seven will go on to play Djokovic for a place in the final.

