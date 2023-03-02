Witness appeal after truck hit overhead gantry on motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Witness appeal after truck hit overhead gantry on motorway

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 6.14pm
The crash caused both carriageways to be closed at the time (National Highways/PA)
The crash caused both carriageways to be closed at the time (National Highways/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a tipper truck smashed into an overhead gantry on a motorway.

The crash happened just after 8am on Thursday on the M5 near Bristol, closing the road in both directions and causing serious delays to motorists.

Part of the vehicle was wedged under the gantry in lane one, but was later removed.

At least one sign attached to the structure fell onto the road, and all other signs on the gantry were disrupted as electrical cables were severed.

A tipper truck wedged under an overhead gantry on the M5
The vehicle was wedged under the gantry in lane one (Sam Greenslade/PA)

Hydraulic fluid also spilled onto the carriageway.

The carriageways were closed northbound between Junction 18A and Junction 17, and southbound between Junction 17 and Junction 18.

The northbound carriageway has since been reopened, with the southbound carriageway anticipated to be open later this evening, National Highways confirmed.

In the meantime, southbound traffic is continuing to be diverted via the M4 westbound to the M49 to rejoin the M5 at junction 18.

Avon and Somerset Police said no injuries were reported. The force is now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We understand the lorry joined the M5 at junction 17 and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Dashcam footage from drivers in the area and showing the lorry would also be gratefully received.

“If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223050000.”

Broken signage on the gantry being dismantled as the motorway remained closed. (National Highways/PA)
Broken signage on the gantry being dismantled as the motorway remained closed (National Highways/PA)

Terry Robinson, south west engineering manager for National Highways, said: “We were forced to close the M5 today to protect the travelling public and given the scale of the damage, we and our teams have been working extremely hard to ensure we could reopen by this evening.

“The incident occurred on a particularly busy section of the M5, we have been working with our police partners throughout the day, and we appreciate the closure has caused significant delays to people’s journeys.

“The gantry is now perfectly safe but the extent of the damage means we will need to replace the structure and we’ll be looking to move a new gantry into place in the coming days, under a planned overnight closure.

“We’ll communicate that once we have a date confirmed, and in the meantime we thank all drivers for their co-operation and patience today.”

Drivers can check live updates at website trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysSWEST on Twitter.

